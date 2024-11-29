NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 29

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

FanDuel has a seven-game Friday main slate starting at 7:30PM EST. We have a fairly optimistic injury report as some players could come back while short-term issues are relatively light.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 11/29 @ 12:30 p.m. ET:

Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves (-6) (O/U: 213.5)

Orlando Magic (-7.5) at Brooklyn Nets (O/U: 208.5)

Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers (-5.5) (O/U: 230.0)

Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat (-8.5) (O/U: 219.0)

Boston Celtics (-11.5) at Chicago Bulls (O/U: 243.5)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-3) at Los Angeles Lakers (O/U: 230.0)

Sacramento Kings (-7.5) at Portland Trail Blazers (225.5)

Both point spreads and projected totals paint a fairly optimistic picture from a DFS perspective. The one outlier is Celtics-Bulls with the combination of Boston's offensive capacity and Chicago's defensive issues.

But that matchup and three others project totals with at least 225 points, providing us enough game environments to focus on top individual performances.

Injury Situations to Monitor

DeMar DeRozan, SAC (back): OUT

With DeRozan still out, Kevin Huerter should continue to operate as the starting small forward while De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis will get even more usage than usual.

Cade Cunningham, DET (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Cunningham participated in Friday's shootaround and appears to have a solid chance of returning from a three-game absence.

Tobias Harris, DET (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Like Cunningham, Harris was at Friday's shootaround and looks likely to come back after missing one game.

Coby White, CHI (wrist): QUESTIONABLE

If White - who was at Friday's shootaround - can't go, Josh Giddey should continue to see increased ball-handling responsibility while Ayo Dosunmu likely remains in the starting five.

Cameron Johnson, BKN (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Johnson can't play, Ziaire Williams could be a primary beneficiary.

Norman Powell, LAC (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Powell sits out, Amir Coffey is likely to stay in the starting five at small forward.

Other notable injuries:

Paolo Banchero, ORL (oblique): OUT

Kawhi Leonard, LAC (knee): OUT

Gradey Dick, TOR (calf): OUT

Cam Thomas, BKN (hamstring): OUT

Patrick Williams, CHI (foot): OUT

Immanuel Quickley (elbow): OUT

Trey Lyles, SAC (calf): OUT

Jerami Grant, POR (knee): DOUBTFUL

Nic Claxton, BKN (back): QUESTIONABLE

Dorian Finney-Smith, BKN (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Jimmy Butler, MIA (back): PROBABLE

Duncan Robinson, MIA (glute): PROBABLE

Dalton Knecht, LAL (quad): PROBABLE

Terry Rozier, MIA (foot): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Anthony Davis ($11,200), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,800) and Jayson Tatum ($10,300).

Davis is fully expected to continue playing through his foot injury and is averaging 56.1 FD points over his last seven games, a stretch where he's eclipsed 55 five times.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 54.8 FD across his last five outings while shooting 53.8 percent - including 43.3 from three-point range - during a stretch that's bookended with tallies of 61.4 and 59.3 FD.

Tatum faces an excellent matchup against the Bulls and has flashed a floor of over 60 FD three times this season. The one caveat for him on Friday is the fact he's in a matchup with the largest spread on the slate, and that could theoretically lead to reduced minutes.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Franz Wagner, ORL ($9,900)

Wagner continues to get a big boost in usage on most nights with Paolo Banchero out and has averaged 51.9 FD from his last nine games.

James Harden, LAC ($9,500)

Harden is coming off an outstanding 43-point effort against the Wizards on Wednesday that netted 63.3 FD and should make him very popular at this salary.

Domantas Sabonis, SAC ($9,300)

Sabonis will once again take the floor without DeMar DeRozan and offers a secure floor of 40-45 FD points, which will put him in plenty of lineups.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($8,900)

Edwards is always highly rostered, but has been especially appealing of late with an average of 45.6 FD points during his last seven games while eclipsing 50 in each of his last two.

De'Aaron Fox, SAC ($8,700)

Fox is always highly rostered at a sub-$9K salary and should be even more popular with DeRozan out again, a circumstance where he boasts a team-high 37.7 percent usage rate while averaging 51.1 FD points per 36 minutes.

Key Values

Jrue Holiday, BOS at CHI ($5,500)

Holiday is a clear secondary option in the Celtics' Tatum/Brown-centered attack, though the veteran point guard can occasionally emerge with some solid fantasy performances. Friday may very well be one of those outings as the Bulls carry defensive weaknesses, particularly against PGs. Chicago is allowing an NBA-high 33.0 offensive efficiency rating and a league-high 56.6 FD points per game to the position. The latter figure is largely the result of the Bulls surrendering a league-high 32.6 points and third-most assists (10.9) per game to ones. Holiday has already proved over a 5x return on current salary six times this season, with two of those coming within the last five games in the form of 39.2 and 36.5 FD.

Malik Monk, SAC at POR ($5,400)

Monk is always a threat to deliver a fantasy-friendly effort in his high-volume bench role as he's already scored between 24.2 and 51.1 FD from seven of 12 appearances this season. The veteran guard also list the Kings' second highest usage rate with DeRozan off the floor (23.6 percent) and averages 38.3 FD per 36 minutes in that scenario. In fact, Monk just delivered a season-high 51.1 FD over 35 minutes with DeMar absent Wednesday and he dropped 21.8 across 19 minutes against the Trail Blazers back on Oct. 28. Portland also comes in allowing a Western Conference-high 52.0 offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players.

Scoot Henderson POR vs. SAC ($5,000)

Henderson makes for an intriguing value option on the other side of the Trail Blazers-Kings as the second-year guard just returned from a three-game absence Wednesday to post 34.9 FD over 35 minutes off the bench. He also generated 26.3 FD in 28 minutes against the Kings on Oct. 28 and has posted over 24 from nine of 16 games. Sacramento is allowing 38.7 percent three-point shooting to backcourt players and a 40.1 percent success rate from deep to second-unit players, so Henderson could once again outpace his salary if he takes on another significant workload.

ALSO CONSIDER: Deni Avdija, PRO vs. SAC ($5,900); Payton Pritchard, BOS at CHI ($5,000)

