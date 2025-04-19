Anthony Edwards Injury: Exits to locker room
Edwards left Saturday's game against the Lakers and went straight to the locker room due to an apparent calf injury, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Edwards exited the court after missing a layup and went straight to the locker room with a trainer. If he's not able to return, then Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are expected to see an increase in their playing time.
