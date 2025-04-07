Bam Adebayo Injury: Questionable for Monday
Adebayo is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers with back spasms, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Adebayo was a late addition to the injury which doesn't bode well for his status. He played 43 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 overtime loss to the Bucks, finishing with 31 points (11-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals. If he's unable to play Monday, Kyle Anderson and Pelle Larsson could be more involved for Miami.
