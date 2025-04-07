Bam Adebayo Injury: Won't play Monday

Adebayo (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Philadelphia, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo developed the back issue after Saturday's loss to Milwaukee, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. The star big man's next chance to feature will come Wednesday against the Bulls. Kel'el Ware, Haywood Highsmith (Achilles) and Kyle Anderson are candidates for a bump in playing time due to Adebayo being sidelined.