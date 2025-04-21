Bam Adebayo News: Hit for team-high 24 in Game 1 loss

Adebayo notched 24 points (10-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The 27-year-old big led the Heat in scoring, but he couldn't stop the Cavs from pulling away in the fourth quarter. Adebayo has recorded at least one steal in seven straight appearances, and over his last 12 outings he's averaging 21.5 points, 9.3 boards, 4.1 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.