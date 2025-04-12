Bam Adebayo News: Makes season-high four threes

Adebayo registered 23 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 22 minutes during Friday's 153-104 victory over the Pelicans.

Adebayo has made a concerted effort to develop his three-point shot this season, allowing him to more easily play alongside Kel'el Ware in the frontcourt. Adebayo has made massive strides in this department, converting 35.7 percent of his 2.8 three-point attempts per contest in 2024-25 after his previous career high in attempts per game was 0.6. Since Ware moved into the starting lineup on Jan. 21, Adebayo is shooting 42.5 percent on 3.2 three-point attempts per outing across 38 appearances.