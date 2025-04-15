Bam Adebayo News: Set for Play-In Game vs. Bulls

Adebayo (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's Play-In Game against the Bulls.

The star big man got the day off for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Wizards, but he'll expectedly be back in the lineup for Wednesday's must-win game against Chicago. Adebayo added a consistent three-point shot to his arsenal in 2024-25, and he wrapped up the regular season with averages of 21.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 three-pointers on 53.2 percent shooting from deep in 33.4 minutes over his final 12 appearances.