Ben Sheppard headshot

Ben Sheppard Injury: Ruled out vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Sheppard (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Sheppard will miss a fifth straight game for the Pacers on Sunday, as he continues to deal with a toe injury. Andrew Nembhard will be the starter at shooting guard for Indiana, with Aaron Nesmith and Johnny Furphy likely picking up the slack off the bench in Cleveland.

Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers
