Ben Sheppard Injury: Ruled out vs. Cleveland
Sheppard (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Sheppard will miss a fifth straight game for the Pacers on Sunday, as he continues to deal with a toe injury. Andrew Nembhard will be the starter at shooting guard for Indiana, with Aaron Nesmith and Johnny Furphy likely picking up the slack off the bench in Cleveland.
