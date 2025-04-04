Ben Sheppard News: Disappoints in victory

Sheppard amassed three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 20 minutes during Friday's 140-112 win over the Jazz.

Sheppard continues to play a limited role off the bench, scoring fewer than five points for the third straight game. The Pacers are relatively healthy at this point, which is bad news for Sheppard. Over the past eight games, he is averaging just 3.0 points in 14.2 minutes per game.