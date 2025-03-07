Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson Injury: Ruled out against Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 2:30pm

Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

After starting the last 12 games for the Nets, Johnson will not be in the lineup for Brooklyn on Saturday, meaning the team will have to look elsewhere to pick up the slack. Ziaire Williams is a candidate to see more time on the floor in Charlotte.

