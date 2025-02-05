Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Johnson News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Johnson (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Johnson, who has missed the last six games for the Nets, has the green light to return Wednesday. There's no word on any restrictions, however, but the Nets may be cautious. Johnson has been in the spotlight for another reason, obviously, as he's expected to have a sizable market from contending teams at the trade deadline.

