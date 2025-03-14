Cameron Johnson News: Fills stat sheet Thursday
Johnson contributed 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 loss to the Bulls.
Johnson has surpassed the 15-point mark in his three outings since returning to the hardwood following a one-game absence on March 8 against the Hornets, and overall, this was his fifth straight game with 15 or more points. His ability to rack up stats left and right makes him a solid contributor in most fantasy formats. He's averaging 17.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game since the beginning of March.
