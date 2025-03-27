Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
CJ McCollum headshot

CJ McCollum Injury: Out Friday with bruised foot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 10:26am

McCollum (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to a right foot contusion.

McCollum missed Monday's loss to the 76ers for rest purposes, but an injury will end up keeping him off the court Friday. The Pelicans will likely turn to Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins and Elfrid Payton to shoulder the load in the backcourt against the Warriors.

CJ McCollum
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now