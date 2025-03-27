CJ McCollum Injury: Out Friday with bruised foot
McCollum (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to a right foot contusion.
McCollum missed Monday's loss to the 76ers for rest purposes, but an injury will end up keeping him off the court Friday. The Pelicans will likely turn to Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins and Elfrid Payton to shoulder the load in the backcourt against the Warriors.
