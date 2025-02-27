Corey Kispert News: Sharp from deep once again

Kispert logged 20 points (6-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-121 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Kispert might not be the flashiest player, but he's a reliable option for fantasy managers who need points and three-point statistics from a bench player. The former first-round pick out of Gonzaga is averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from three-point range since the beginning of February.