NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 7

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a seven-game slate on tap Tuesday night, one that features several marquee teams, a manageable injury report, and the potential return of a superstar from a long absence. Add it all up, and it equates to what should be a pretty interesting night of DFS lineup construction and sweats.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, 1/7 @ 11:00 a.m. ET:

Houston Rockets (-12) at Washington Wizards (O/U: 225.0)

Phoenix Suns (-4.5) at Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 223.5)

Los Angeles Lakers (-7) at Dallas Mavericks (O/U: 219.0)

Minnesota Timberwolves (-5.5) at New Orleans Pelicans (O/U: 220.5)

Atlanta Hawks (-6.5) at Utah Jazz (O/U: 236.5)

Boston Celtics (-6) at Denver Nuggets (O/U: 237.0)

Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors (-9) (O/U: 218.0)

Point spreads point to a competitive night Tuesday, with the exception of a Rockets-Wizards line that's actually growing after sitting at 10 points shortly after its open Monday. The remainder of the night does look like it could offer us plenty of games where big-name players put in a full workload.

Projected totals are fairly encouraging as well, given the fact there are two games with over 235 expected points. Those contests – the Hawks-Jazz and Celtics-Nuggets clashes – will also feature plenty of high-upside fantasy players and therefore should be especially popular in terms of lineup construction.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Kyrie Irving, DAL (back): OUT

Irving is now dealing with a back injury that will cost him at least a week, and in his stead Tuesday, either Naji Marshall or Quentin Grimes should step into the starting five.

Dejounte Murray, NOP (elbow): QUESTIONABLE

If Murray can't suit up, Jose Alvarado would likely be due to for a start at point guard.

Jalen Johnson, ATL (shoulder): OUT

In Johnson's ongoing absence, Vit Krejci could draw another start at power forward.

Jordan Poole, WAS (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Poole can't suit up, Jared Butler or Corey Kispert could function as the starting point guard.

Zion Williamson, NOP (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Williamson is able to return from a 27-game absence, he'll almost certainly be on some form of minutes restriction and may operate out of the second unit.

Other notable injuries:

Luka Doncic, DAL (calf): OUT

Trey Murphy, NOP (ankle): OUT

Jimmy Butler, MIA (suspension): OUT

Brandon Ingram, NOP (ankle): OUT

John Collins, UTA (personal): OUT

Jordan Clarkson, UTA (foot): OUT

Malcolm Brogdon, WAS (foot): OUT

Keyonte George, UTA (heel): OUT

Aaron Gordon, DEN (calf): OUT

Lauri Markkanen, UTA (back): QUESTIONABLE

Jalen Green, HOU (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Bilal Coulibaly, WAS (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

LeBron James, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Trae Young, ATL (Achilles): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,900), Anthony Davis ($11,600) and Jayson Tatum ($10,100).

Jokic has scored over 80 FD points in back-to-back games and in three of his last four, making even his current salary worth footing. He'll also be the most important piece of the game with the highest projected total of the night.

Davis has scored 59.6 to 64 FD points in four straight games and has a favorable matchup against an injury-hampered Mavericks team.

Tatum will be the main piece on the other side of the duel with Jokic, and the expected game environment and Denver's defensive struggles could lead to one of the Celtics' star's highest-percentile performances.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($9,700)

Ball posted 30.6 FD points against the Cavs in his return from ankle and wrist injuries Saturday and has now had a pair of days to further recover, which should help him to be highly rostered Tuesday given his upside.

LeBron James, LAL ($9,600)

LeBron has over 42 FD points in three straight and a ceiling north of 60 FD points, making this salary a palatable one for the ceiling he offers.

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,400)

Durant is even more of a centerpiece than usual on the first unit in the wake of Bradley Beal's demotion, and he has the ability to exceed 50 FD points any time he takes the floor.

Trae Young ATL ($9,200)

Young has been successfully playing through multiple nagging injuries and has put up no less than 45.8 FD points in four straight games.

Tyler Herro, MIA ($8,300)

Herro is still adjusting to being the new No. 1 option in the Heat's attack in the wake of Jimmy Butler's suspension, but he recorded 43.4 FD points in the double-OT battle against the Kings on Monday.

Key Values

Alexandre Sarr, WAS vs. HOU ($6,300)

Sarr has been looking more and more like a player worthy of the second overall pick in the draft of late, as he'll enter Tuesday having scored over 30 FD points in three straight and four of his last six games overall. The emerging big man has a pair of double-doubles in that span and is shooting 50.7 percent, including 46.2 percent from deep, during the sample as well. The opposing Rockets aren't an inviting matchup on paper, but they have been a bit more giving to centers recently while allowing 52.9 FD points per contest to the position in the last seven.

Mark Williams, CHA vs. PHO ($6,200)

Williams is enjoying a productive season now that he's past his injury concerns, entering Tuesday having averaged 32.4 FD points per contest over his last nine games on averages of 14.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks. The big man has exceeded 30 FD points on five occasions during that span, including a season-high tally of 51.4 FD points versus the Bulls on Dec. 30. The Suns have made the switch to Mason Plumlee at center for the time being in a shake-up of their starting five, and Phoenix already comes in ranked No. 21 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to fives (33.9) and have conceded 57.1 FD points per contest to the position in the last 15 games.

Jaime Jaquez, MIA vs. GSW ($4,800)

Jaquez got a crack at filling the starting small forward role Monday against the Kings and put his stamp on the position, posting 60.4 FD points via a 16-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double that also included five steals in the double-overtime loss. Fatigue could be a factor Tuesday to an extent, yet Jaquez hasn't logged an inordinate amount of minutes to this point in the season since he's mostly been in a bench role, so he should still have plenty of reserves to work off of. The Warriors have been tough overall against small forwards, but the combination of Jaquez's salary and his ability to contribute across the stat sheet keeps him in consideration.

ALSO CONSIDER: Nikola Jokic, MIA at GSW ($4,900); Cam Whitmore, HOU at WAS ($4,500)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.