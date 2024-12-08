NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NOP at SAS: The Pelicans have won seven of their last eight games over the Spurs.

MEM at WAS: The Grizzlies beat the Wizards 128-104 on November 8.

MIN at GSW: The Timberwolves have won four straight games over the Warriors.

HOU at LAC: The Rockets have won both meetings with the Clippers this season.

UTA at SAC: The Kings have won both matchups with the Jazz this season and six straight overall.

POR at LAL: The Lakers have won five of their last six games over the Trail Blazers.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (ankle)

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (back)

MEM - Zach Edey (ankle)

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (ribs), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Alex Sarr (back), Corey Kispert (ankle)

GSW - Draymond Green (calf), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Andrew Wiggins (ankle)

HOU - Tari Eason (concussion), Fred VanVleet (knee)

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee), James Harden (groin)

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot), Lauri Markkanen (back)

POR - Robert Williams (concussion), Scoot Henderson (quad), Donovan Clingan (knee)

LAL - LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (foot), Austin Reaves (pelvis)

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,900) vs. Jazz

Fox has been one of the best point guards in the NBA over the last month, averaging 28.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.9 steals across his past 13 outings. He's scored at least 40 DraftKings points in 11 of those, posting a 51-point average in that span. That should be easy to duplicate against Utah, surrendering the third-most fantasy points to opposing PGs.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($8,600) at Wizards

Morant's minutes have been limited all season, but we saw this athletic freak play a season-high 34 minutes in his most recent outing. Playing 35 minutes should be a regular thing as we advance, which is fantastic since Morant scored 61 DK points in that gem. He's also scored at least 44 DK points in six of his last nine outings and should thrive since Washington allows the most fantasy points to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,600) vs. Trail Blazers

AD is the most expensive player on this slate and has earned it. The big man leads all players on this card with 53 DraftKings points per game, scoring at least 40 DK points in all but two outings. That's one of the best floors out there, but the ceiling against Portland is sensational. The Trail Blazers rank 21st in points allowed and 24th in defensive efficiency, with Davis scoring at least 50 fantasy points in seven of his last eight matchups with the Blazers.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,300) at Wizards

Jackson is one of the best values according to our Optimizer, and it's easy to see why. The big man has scored at least 35 DraftKings points in 13 of his last 16 outings. That's all you can hope for from a player barely cracking $7K, especially since JJJ dropped 55 DK points in his most recent outing. That could be in play against one of the worst defenses in the NBA, with Washington posting a 29th OPRK against opposing big men.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,600) vs. Jazz

We mentioned that Davis has one of the safest floors in DFS, but that crown belongs to Domas. The Kings center has recorded a double-double in all but a handful of games over the last two seasons, scoring at least 33 DraftKings points in 99 of 104 games in that span. Sabonis is also scoring 50 DK points per game, making him an easy bet against a dreadful Jazz defense. Sabonis has scored at least 41 DK points in nine straight games against Utah, with the Jazz ranked 26th in points allowed and 27th in defensive efficiency.

Mid-Range Money

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,200) at Spurs

With Ingram and Williamson likely missing this game, McCollum should run the show next to Dejounte Murray. That will leave CJ with 35-40 minutes, 20 shots and a 30 percent usage rate. With those guys off the floor last season, McCollum averaged nearly 40 DraftKings points per game. That seems likely to happen against the Spurs, with McCollum scoring at least 34 DraftKings points in all four of their matchups last season.

Keyonte George, Jazz ($6,100) at Kings

George is a talented youngster, and he will inevitably have some inconsistencies. The 21-year-old is finally seeing some positive play, scoring at least 27 DraftKings points in six of his last nine outings. That's no surprise since Clarkson has been injured in that span, giving George more shot attempts and usage as the primary ball-handler. We're not scared of Sacramento either, sitting 20th in total defense.

Value Picks

Jonas Valanciunas, Wizards ($5,300) vs. Grizzlies

Whenever Valanciunas gets minutes, he's one of the best fantasy producers out there. The big man has posted an elite per-minute rate throughout his career, averaging 27 DK points per game across 22 minutes a night this season. His bench role has kept us from using him, but seeing him start for Sarr has us back on the train. That's led to Valanciunas scoring at least 29 DK points in four of his last five fixtures, dropping 52 DK points across 32 minutes in their most recent outing. If JV plays 25-30 minutes against his former team, the big man should be above $7,000.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,900) at Spurs

We already mentioned how the Pels are expected to be shorthanded, and giving a defensive stud like this more usage and shot attempts could make him a fantasy beast. Jones has scored 35 and 38 DraftKings points in his first two games back from an injury, and it's clear New Orleans needs him to do more with so many players missing. That's impossible to find from a sub-$5K player, especially since San Antonio has been one of the best DFS matchups since last season.

