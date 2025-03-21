Daishen Nix News: Pours in 30 points in G League

Nix finished with 30 points (12-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds, four steals and five turnovers across 37 minutes of Thursday's 109-95 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Nix led all scorers in this contest as he continues to operate as the focal point of this offense. Although he has produced some solid counting stats this season, he's shooting just 41.4 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc in 20 regular-season appearances.