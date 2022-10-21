NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 21

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAS at IND (-3), O/U: 231

CHI at WAS (-1.5), O/U: 224.5

NOP (-6.5) at CHA, O/U: 230.5

ORL at ATL (-8.5), O/U: 223

BOS (-2.5) at MIA, O/U: 219

TOR at BKN (-2.5), O/U: 226

DET at NYK (-7), O/U: 217.5

MEM (-5.5) at HOU, O/U: 230.5

UTA at MIN (-8.5), O/U: 228.5

DEN at GSW (-5.5), O/U: 229.5

PHX (-4) at POR, O/U: 224.5

The Pacers' backcourt should have a solid advantage over the younger Spurs. There's also room for added value in their frontcourt with Myles Turner sidelined.

The Grizzlies are dealing with a few injuries, which allows players like Santi Aldama and John Konchar to continue to pick up extra minutes and makes for some salary savers at the wing.

The Knicks' bigs have a size advantage at home against the Pistons. Although Mitchell Robinson didn't see much action last time out, Isaiah Hartenstein showed he can make a major impact off the bench.

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Aaron Nesmith (foot), Jalen Smith (knee): Questionable

Daniel Theis (knee), Myles Turner (ankle): OUT

CHI - Zach LaVine (knee), Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

WAS - Vernon Carey (concussion), Deni Avdija (ankle): Questionable

Corey Kispert (ankle): OUT

NOP - Jaxson Hayes (elbow): Questionable

Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT

CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps): Questionable

LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

ORL - Cole Anthony (illness): Questionable

Markelle Fultz (toe), Garry Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring), Moritz Wagner (ankle): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT

BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

MIA - Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle): OUT

TOR - Khem Birch (knee), Chris Boucher (hamstring): Questionable

Otto Porter (hamstring): OUT

BKN - Joe Harris (ankle): Probable

Seth Curry (ankle), T.J. Warren (foot): OUT

DET - Marvin Bagley (knee), Alec Burks (foot), Isaiah Livers (hip): OUT

NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot): OUT

MEM - Dillon Brooks (thigh): Doubtful

Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

HOU - Daishen Nix (back): Probable

Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), TyTy Washington (knee): OUT

UTA - Udoka Azubuike (ankle): OUT

DEN - Nikola Jokic (finger): Probable

Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable

Collin Gillespie (leg): OUT

GSW - Patrick Baldwin (thumb), Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT

PHX - Jae Crowder (not injury related), Landry Shamet (hip): OUT

POR - Gary Payton (abdomen), Olivier Sarr (wrist), Trendon Watford (hip): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant ($10,100)

Morant is coming off an awesome performance in his season-opener with 34 points, four rebounds, nine assists and a block in a home win over the Knicks. He should have an easier time against the Rockets' backcourt defense as it is likely to be a faster-paced and higher-scoring game in general with plenty of opportunity to excel.

Tyrese Haliburton ($7,900)

Haliburton dazzled in the Pacers' first outing with 26 points, four rebounds and seven assists. He proved last season he can be a consistent double-double threat while filling the stat sheet thanks to his impact on both ends of the floor.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan ($8,700)

DeRozan went off for 37 points, six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block against the Heat. He needs to keep up the incredible effort to help carry the Bulls in the absence of Zach LaVine. DeRozan should do well against the Wizards' wing defenders.

Kevin Durant ($10,400)

Despite a loss in the opener, Durant led the Nets with 32 points, three rebounds, two assists, four blocks and a steal. He averaged 32.5 points and 10 rebounds through two games against the Raptors last season, and he'll need to bring that same level of effort to keep the Nets from an 0-2 start.

Rudy Gobert ($9,000)

Gobert carried the Timberwolves to an impressive win with 23 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. Despite poor performances from Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, Gobert managed to keep it together for his new squad. He'll likely have some extra motivation to keep up his strong play against his former club.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry ($10,000)

Curry came up big with 33 points, six rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a block in the Warriors' season-opener. He offers a good chance to pick up where he left off hosting the Nuggets, who could be hindered at the point-guard position with Jamal Murray listed as questionable for action and/or on a minutes restriction. Curry averaged 27.8 points on 49 percent shooting in eight games against the Nuggets last year.

Value Picks

Alex Caruso ($4,600)

Caruso produced six points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the Bulls' last outing. He's up for another start and should log a lot of court time as the key defender against the Wizards' backcourt.

Derrick White ($4,000)

White should start again for the Celtics. His ability to impact the game across the stat sheet increases the likelihood of a productive night, and he'll be required to help contain the Heat's wing players.

Grant Williams ($3,800)

Grant Williams will keep getting added opportunity in the absence of Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams. He tallied 15 points in the opener while offering a critical boost in his 24 minutes of action.

Cam Reddish ($4,500)

Reddish came up huge for the Knicks with 22 points, five rebounds, three steals and a block over 28 minutes off the bench. He should have an easier time going up against the Pistons' second unit and should be able to keep up his impressive play.

Terry Taylor ($3,600)

Taylor is expected to pick up the start in place of Myles Turner. He posted eight points, two rebounds, two steals and a block across 24 minutes in the opener.

