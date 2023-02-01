NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 1

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Wednesday's nine-game slate tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and we'll be covering all of the best DFS options for FanDuel's wide array of available contests.

Slate Overview

The Spurs and Kings top the slate in terms of potential output, and I invite you to go beyond the endorsements we included for both of these teams. Interestingly, the potential playoff preview between the Celtics and Nets rate the lowest in terms of projected totals, so it may be the night to avoid elite talent on those rosters. The best game for DFS could end up being the tangle between the Warriors and Timberwolves. Mine those rosters as well.

Injuries

PHI Joel Embiid (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Embiid has defied his injury tag and played in three straight games, the Sixers might sit him against Orlando. Montrezl Harrell ($4,000) would likely start if Embiid is sidelined.

ORL Wendell Carter (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

The Magic are also potentially without their premier frontcourt player. Mo Bamba ($3,900) will emerge as a solid value play if Carter is out.

MEM Desmond Bane (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

MEM Steven Adams (knee) - OUT

Wednesday is the front end of a back-to-back for the Grizzlies, and I favor Tyus Jones ($5,900) as a great pivot if Bane sits. Adams is out, and I'll continue to roll with Brandon Clarke ($6,000) as the best replacement option.

BKN Ben Simmons (knee) - OUT

Someone will emerge to benefit, and it seems like Royce O'Neale ($5,500) may possess the most reliable floor. Tournament participants can also look at Day'Ron Sharpe ($3,900), who put up 34.7 FDFP with the second unit Monday evening against the Lakers.

BOS Marcus Smart (knee) - OUT

BOS Robert Williams (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Derrick White ($6,000) will continue to be a safe option in this spot, and although Grant Williams ($4,100) will be the direct replacement in the frontcourt, I'm more inclined to run with Al Horford ($5,300) here. If you want to be unique, swap Malcolm Brogdon ($6,000) for White. He's outdone White over the past two games.

HOU Kevin Porter (foot) - OUT

HOU Jalen Green (calf) - OUT

Jabari Smith ($6,100) should continue to see more time, and Eric Gordon ($5,000) will also be viable. If you're feeling lucky, Daishen Nix ($3,900) could start and emerge as a good salary saver.

Elite Players

We have five players at salaries of 10k or more, and of the group, I believe Ja Morant ($10,200) will deliver the most bang for your buck and could be rostered less than Kyrie Irving ($10,300). If you're looking for low rostership at the top, I'd seriously consider Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,700). His dual eligibility is great for tournaments against a shorthanded Houston backcourt.

The tandem of Domantas Sabonis ($9,600) and De'Aaron Fox ($8,600) continues to stand out with favorable salaries. Both players have logged successful games against the Spurs this season.

Rounding out the offering in the 8k range, Jaylen Brown ($8,500) remains as valuable as ever, and Alperen Sengun ($8,300) had a massive 21/19 double-double the last time he faced the Thunder. With Porter and Green out, the Rockets will depend on solid frontcourt contributions.

Also consider: Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($8,200) @ DET

Expected Chalk and Other Targets

Keldon Johnson, SAS ($7,400) vs. SAC

Johnson has posted totals of 41.8 and 45.1 FDFP in his last two outings, and although he finished with just under 30 FDFP in his lone matchup against the Kings, I'll take his recent metrics and hope for a similar total at this salary. The Spurs will need to generate offense from multiple sources to keep up with the Kings, and Johnson is the best candidate for it.

D'Angelo Russell, MIN ($7,000) vs. GSW

Russell came back to earth a bit in his second game against the Kings, but I think a 35-FDFP total is doable against the Warriors. He finished close to that total in his last tangle with Golden State, and I'm also a fan of the 239 over-under.

Jerami Grant, POR ($6,700) @ MEM

Portland faces a tough test against the Grizzlies, but Grant has been on a roll of late and posted an excellent total against the Grizzlies back in November. Although the many injury tags on Portland's roster will likely play tonight, Grant should continue to produce. Over his past five games, Grant has averaged just over 30 FDFP.

Precious Achiuwa, TOR ($6,400) @ UTA

I'm surprised at Achiuwa's recent rostership, but he is certainly no secret as he continues to excel during OG Anunoby's absence. I believe he'll continue to be a safe option against Utah, although the Jazz are solid against Achiuwa's position. Lauri Markkanen will likely line up opposite Pascal Siakam, and Toronto's frontcourt size should contain Utah. First matchups get rarer as the season continues, and the Jazz could be in for a rude awakening against the Raptors, who have rattled off six consecutive wins.

Also consider: Jordan Poole, GSW ($7,0000) @ MIN, Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($6,300) vs. ORL

Value Plays

The value streets are a bit barren tonight, as I keep running into players with salaries that don't match up well with recent production. Our injury section has the best assortment of value but here are a few more spots to consider.

John Collins, ATL ($5,800) @ PHX

Collins carries some variance, but he notched double-doubles in both games against the Suns last season. There's something about Atlanta's approach to Phoenix that works out well for Collins, and it probably has a lot to do with the Capela-Ayton matchup, which will likely end up in a draw. Player-for-player, Collins stacks up better against a Suns roster that continues to shuffle players around during Devin Booker's absence.

Mike Conley, UTA ($5,900) vs. POR

Conley has been on a dime-dropping tear, with 21 assists over his last two games. His shot volume leaves a bit to be desired, but if he can keep dishing the ball and add a few rebounds and steals against Portland, he could easily vault above 30 FDFP.

Other options include:

C Jalen Duren, DET ($6,000) vs. WAS

SG/SF Donte DiVincenzo, GSW ($5,500) @ MIN

PG/SG Seth Curry, ($4,600) @ BOS

PG/SG Alec Burks, DET ($4,900) vs. WAS

