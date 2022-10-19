NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at DET (-3), O/U: 217

WAS (-2) at IND, O/U: 227.5

HOU at ATL (-10), O/U: 232.5

CHI at MIA (-6.5), O/U: 216.5

NOP at BKN (-3), O/U: 230.5

CLE at TOR (-2.5), O/U: 214

NYK at MEM (-5.5), O/U: 226

OKC at MIN (-11), O/U: 227.5

CHA (-1.5) at SAS, O/U: 226

DEN (-7.5) at UTA, O/U: 221

DAL at PHX (-4), O/U: 216

POR at SAC (-1.5), O/U: 226.5

With such a massive slate there are endless opportunities across the board and more than a couple games to hone in on as a focal point.

The Rockets-Hawks matchup is expected to be the highest-scoring game of the night and offers great potential through all price tiers. Both teams feature excellent guard tandems, with Kevin Porter and Jalen Green lining up across from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

Each side also offers strong value opportunities in the frontcourt, where Clint Capela, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu of the Hawks are generously priced, while Alperen Sengun, Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin and Tari Eason provide flexibility from the Rockets' lineup.

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Markelle Fultz (toe), Garry Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring), Moritz Wagner (ankle): OUT

DET - Marvin Bagley (knee), Alec Burks (foot), Isaiah Livers (hip): OUT

WAS - Vernon Carey (concussion): Questionable

Corey Kispert (ankle): OUT

IND - Trevelin Queen (concussion), Aaron Nesmith (foot), Jalen Smith (knee): Questionable

Daniel Theis (rest): OUT

HOU - Daishen Nix (back): Probable

Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), TyTy Washington (knee): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT

CHI - Alex Caruso (calf): Probable

Zach LaVine (knee): Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

MIA - Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle): OUT

NOP - Jaxson Hayes (elbow): Questionable

Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT

BKN - Seth Curry (ankle), Joe Harris (ankle), T.J. Warren (foot): OUT

CLE - Mamadi Diakite (undisclosed), Ricky Rubio (knee), Dylan Windler (ankle): OUT

TOR - Khem Birch (knee), Chris Boucher (hamstring): Doubtful

Otto Porter (hamstring): OUT

NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot): OUT

MEM - Dillon Brooks (thigh): Doubtful

Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

MIN - Eric Paschall (ankle): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

DEN - Collin Gillespie (leg): OUT

UTA - Udoka Azubuike (ankle): OUT

DAL - Maxi Kleber (illness): Questionable

Davis Bertans (knee), Frank Ntilikina (ankle): OUT

PHX - Jae Crowder (not injury related), Landry Shamet (hip): OUT

POR - Justise Winslow (illness): Questionable

Gary Payton (abdomen), Olivier Sarr (wrist), Trendon Watford (hip): OUT

SAC - Kevin Huerter (ankle): Questionable

Keegan Murray (COVID-19): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Luka Doncic ($10,200)

Doncic kicks off his season against a familiar opponent, after the Mavs ousted the Suns in the second round of last season's playoffs. Doncic averaged 32 points and 7.1 assists per game through eight meetings with the Suns last season, and despite playing on the road, he should be ready to come up big once again.

Dejounte Murray ($9,200)

Murray is ready make his regular-season, home debut with the Hawks. He is coming off a great year where he averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He has a good opportunity to fill the stat sheet against a younger Rockets squad, in a game where defense will not likely be a focal point.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant ($10,000)

Durant is set to lead the way again for the Nets. He put up 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and just under a block and a steal per game last season, as solid contributor on both ends of the floor. With a home matchup against the Pelicans, Durant should find an advantage with his mobility around the perimeter and be able to get his shot falling.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,800)

With Rudy Gobert by his side, Towns now has a much different look at the game. He should have a lot more energy to work on offense and will have help on the defensive end, which will free him up for some extra loose-ball opportunties. He has a big advantage against the Thunder frontcourt.

Nikola Jokic ($10,300)

Jokic goes up against the Jazz, who no longer have a DPOY guarding the paint, which should make his job significantly easier. Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season, and remains a triple-double threat heading into the season-opener.

Expected Chalk

Trae Young ($9,500)

Young averaged 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game last season. He now has the benefit of playing alongside Dejounte Murray, who should relieve some of the defensive pressure and allow him to flourish in extra space. Young averaged 34.5 points and 10.0 assists through two meetings with the Rockets last season.

Value Picks

Richaun Holmes ($4,100)

Holmes is expected to backup the center position for the Kings, providing grit and energy off the bench. He averaged 10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists last season. He has a good matchup at home against the Trail Blazers.

Santi Aldama ($4,400)

With Jaren Jackson sidelined, Aldama is expected to pick up the start for the Grizzlies. He impressed during the preseason and has a chance to make his mark in the rotation.

Kyle Anderson ($4,200)

Anderson makes his debut with the Timberwolves and should see significant action off the bench. His impact on both ends of the floor helps the chances of substantial production.

Devin Vassell ($4,600)

Vassell has more room to step up now that Murray is out of the picture. Vassell averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 27 minutes per game last season.

Tre Jones ($4,200)

Jones is set to take over the starting point-guard position for the Spurs. He averaged 6.0 points, 2.2 rebound sand 3.4 assists in 17 minutes per game last season.

