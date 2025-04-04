Dalano Banton News: Scores 23 points in win

Banton closed with 23 points (8-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Thursday's 112-103 victory over the Raptors.

Anfernee Simons missed his second straight game due to a right forearm contusion, and the Trail Blazers continue to be very shorthanded. Although he hasn't shot the ball well, Banton is worth a look for the final five games of the regular season. In his last two appearances, Banton produced 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers.