Dillon Brooks News: Game-high 24 points in win

Brooks dropped 24 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 win over the Warriors.

The veteran wing could hardly miss from the field Sunday, pacing all scorers to lead the Rockets to a massive win. The outing marked his second straight game with 20 or more points, helping him to an average of 15.0 points per game since the All-Star break. In that same stretch, Brooks has been shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from deep.