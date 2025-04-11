Dillon Brooks News: Sitting out Friday
Brooks won't play in Friday's game versus the Lakers due to rest purposes.
Brooks was previously left off the injury report for Friday's contest but will now miss his second straight game due to rest purposes. Due to many of Houston's other regulars also being ruled out against the Lakers, Jeff Green and Cam Whitmore should receive increased playing time. Brooks' next chance to suit up is Sunday's regular-season finale against Denver.
