Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dillon Brooks headshot

Dillon Brooks News: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 12:19pm

Brooks won't play in Friday's game versus the Lakers due to rest purposes.

Brooks was previously left off the injury report for Friday's contest but will now miss his second straight game due to rest purposes. Due to many of Houston's other regulars also being ruled out against the Lakers, Jeff Green and Cam Whitmore should receive increased playing time. Brooks' next chance to suit up is Sunday's regular-season finale against Denver.

Dillon Brooks
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now