Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dillon Brooks headshot

Dillon Brooks News: Will play against LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Brooks (rest) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Lakers.

Brooks missed the Rockets' last game against the Clippers for rest purposes but will be on the floor Friday to face LeBron James (groin) and company. The veteran forward is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 43 percent from the floor and a career-high 39.7 percent from deep.

Dillon Brooks
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now