Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donovan Mitchell headshot

Donovan Mitchell Injury: Sitting out regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Mitchell (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Mitchell will miss a fourth straight game due to an ankle sprain he sustained in the 120-113 win over the Kings on Sunday, April 6. The Cavaliers are being extremely cautious with the health of their star guard, so Mitchell will have extra days to recover. The goal is to have the superstar guard ready for the start of the playoffs on April 19. Mitchell ends the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game across 71 starts.

Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now