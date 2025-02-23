Fantasy Basketball
Donte DiVincenzo headshot

Donte DiVincenzo Injury: Nearing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

There is optimism DiVincenzo will return during the Timberwolves four-game road trip, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

DiVincenzo has been out of the lineup since Jan. 15 due to a sprained toe, but he seems to be nearing a return. After just being cleared for non-contact basketball activities Thursday, Charania now reports the team is hopeful DiVincenzo will be able to return to the lineup sometime in the upcoming week. Until then, Mike Conley figures to maintain the starting point guard job.

