Dwight Powell News: Efficient in win Monday

Powell ended with nine points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 21 minutes during Monday's 133-129 victory over the Spurs.

After playing limited minutes in the previous two games for the Mavericks, Powell logged an efficient 21 minutes in Monday's win against the Spurs, connecting on four of his five field-goal attempts. The veteran big man seems to be returning to form with more time on the floor, which is good news for Dallas moving forward.