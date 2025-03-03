NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 3

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The NBA has a seven-game slate to begin the week. FanDuel's featured contests include all seven games, and the first tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. ET. I've got you covered with my best DFS recommendations below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

I have a value center that will warrant universal exposure tonight, and I'll reveal him right away in the injury section. The sharp play tonight is with that player and via targets for Memphis and Atlanta, as the game has an excellent projected total and a reasonable spread. I'd also explore Detroit's first unit, which is in a favorable spot against Utah.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

SAC Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) - OUT

There's no word on how long Sabonis will be out, but it could be a week or longer. Jonas Valanciunas ($5,700) will inherit the starting job and is the best pivot for the coming week.

HOU Alperen Sengun (back) - QUESTIONABLE

HOU Amen Thompson (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

HOU Dillon Brooks (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

HOU Steven Adams (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

HOU Fred VanVleet (ankle) - OUT

If Sengun misses, we may not have Adams available to fill in. Valanciunas is my top value, so I won't make an endorsement for a center pivot here. The rest of the lineup is messy, but Jabari Smith's ($4,900) role will increase if most of these tags hold.

MEM Ja Morant (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Scotty Pippen will start if Morant misses, I tend to give Desmond Bane ($8,000) the upgrade in this scenario.

OKC Chet Holmgren (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Isaiah Hartenstein ($7,100) would assume Holmgren's role Monday.

PHI Paul George (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Several Philly players are already stepping up to account for Embiid, but George's absence will probably affect Quentin Grimes ($6,200) and Kelly Oubre ($6,700) the most.

WAS Jordan Poole (elbow) - OUT

Bub Carrington ($5,300) will likely start for Poole, but it's important to consider the quality of this squad as they take on the Heat.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (back) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA John Collins (back) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Collin Sexton (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Walker Kessler (rest) - QUESTIONABLE

Nothing much has changed for Utah. Brice Sensabaugh ($4,500) and Keyonte George ($6,600) are currently the best pivots for the team.

DAL P.J. Washington (ankle) - OUT

Dallas' centers remain out as well, but since I'm committing to Valanciunas, I won't endorse Dwight Powell. Naji Marshall ($5,100) is worth a look as a Washington pivot.

MIA Andrew Wiggins (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

MIA Jaime Jaquez (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Although we could see both players return tonight, look to the projected starters for the best output if the tags hold.

DET Tobias Harris (personal) - OUT

Ausar Thompson ($6,400) should be the beneficiary in this spot.

ELITE PLAYERS

Two elite point guards top Monday's slate with five-figure salaries. Both players have good matchups, but Cade Cunningham ($10,600) is squaring off against a decimated Utah lineup and is cheaper than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

In the $9k range, a big night for Tyrese Maxey ($9,700) against Portland is imminent, and fading Stephen Curry ($9,100) against the Hornets is equally unwise. We have a crowded group in the $8k range with a wide array of options, but Jaren Jackson ($8,800) and the aforementioned Desmond Bane are my favorite plays of the group.

Also consider: Jalen Williams, OKC ($8,300) vs. HOU

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Dyson Daniels, ATL ($7,800) @ MEM

Trae Young is dealing with an Achilles injury and has struggled with his shot, so Daniels makes sense as a pivot. His numbers are consistently between 30 and 45 FDFP, and 38 FDFP will match 5x value at his current salary. Caris LeVert ($5,500) is also having success off the bench and is worth a look.

Deni Avdija, POR ($7,000) @ PHI

Avdija returned to action Sunday and turned in a masterful triple-double in a heartbreaking overtime loss. Although the team may be gassed after the extended minutes, Avdija will have the advantage of Paul George's absence and will be able to find open spots against Philly. Although George has struggled offensively, losing him on defense leaves them vulnerable.

DeMar DeRozan, SAC ($7,600) @ DAL

While I still think Zach LaVine has value, the Sabonis injury will require some additional output for DeRozan. Valanciunas is certainly capable, but DeRozan will quickly find a way to absorb the missing interior production. Tonight's game against Dallas will serve as a barometer for DeRozan's fantasy viability for the coming week.

Santi Aldama, MEM ($6,200) vs. ATL

Aldama's production should be convincing the Grizzlies that he deserves more time. He put up 46 FD points in place of Zach Edey in his last game, and it's a trend that could continue tonight. If Aldama does start, his $6,200 salary is a great value.

Klay Thompson, DAL ($5,600) vs. SAC

Thompson's three-point stroke is getting hot at the right time, as the Mavericks need all the production they can get. There's some risk involved, as his shot could get cold at any point, but his recent trend of three-point conversion is encouraging.

