Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 4 of Western Conference Finals

Best Bets

Rudy Gobert over 10.5 rebounds (-130) at Mavericks

FanDuel, 3:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The absence of Dereck Lively is massive. Dallas has Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell to fill in, but Gafford gambles a lot and Powell has no punch. Notably, with Lively off the court in this postseason, opponents get +11% offensive rebounds and +4% defensive rebounds. That's good news for Gobert, who has been held in check on the boards all series.

Luka Doncic over 4.5 turnovers (+115) vs. Timberwolves

BetMGM, 3:59 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Doncic's stats in this series have varied widely based on whether Lively is on the court. Notably, he averages 2.4 more turnovers per 36 minutes, up to 4.3. Considering Doncic has seen 41 minutes in each of the first three games, I like getting plus money on him struggling without Lively.

PJ Washington over 0.5 blocks (-165) vs. Timberwolves

BetMGM, 4:03 PM CT

Alex Barutha: It remains to be seen how exactly Dallas handles the absence of Lively, but I expect Washington to see some minutes at center and be more active near the rim. In the 65 minutes he's played without Lively in this series, he recorded three blocks.