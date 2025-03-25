Dwight Powell News: Logs 21 minutes in loss

Powell had four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 128-113 loss to New York.

Powell delivered another underwhelming performance, scoring single digits for the sixth straight game. In fact, to this point, he has scored double-digits only once all season, averaging 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per game.