E.J. Liddell headshot

E.J. Liddell Injury: Sits out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 9:32am

Liddell sat out Sunday's G League game against the Osceola Magic with a right hip injury.

Sunday's game was the front end of a back-to-back set, so it's possible Liddell was held out for maintenance. Fantasy managers can consider him questionable for Monday's rematch against the Magic. Liddell has played a very minor role so far and it's not a surprise to see the G League Bulls exercise caution.

E.J. Liddell
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
