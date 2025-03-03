E.J. Liddell Injury: Sits out Sunday
Liddell sat out Sunday's G League game against the Osceola Magic with a right hip injury.
Sunday's game was the front end of a back-to-back set, so it's possible Liddell was held out for maintenance. Fantasy managers can consider him questionable for Monday's rematch against the Magic. Liddell has played a very minor role so far and it's not a surprise to see the G League Bulls exercise caution.
