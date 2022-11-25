NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
MIN (-5) at CHA, O/U: 226
PHI at ORL (-2.5), O/U: 213.5
POR at NYK (-4.5), O/U: 219
SAC at BOS (-7.5), O/U: 237.5
ATL (-7.5) at HOU, O/U: 232.5
BKN (-2.5) at IND, O/U: 232.5
WAS at MIA (-3), O/U: 212
CLE at MIL (-4), O/U: 217.5
LAL (-3.5) at SAS, O/U: 232.5
CHI (-2.5) at OKC, O/U: 233.5
NOP at MEM (-2.5), O/U: 227.5
DET at PHX (-12.5), O/U: 226.5
UTA at GSW (-8), O/U: 240
DEN (-3.5) at LAC, O/U: 218.5
Injuries to Monitor
MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Taurean Prince (shoulder): OUT
CHA - Gordon Hayward (shoulder), Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable
Cody Martin (quadriceps), LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT
PHI - Jaden Springer (quadriceps): Questionable
Tyrese Maxey (foot), Joel Embiid (foot), James Harden (foot), Matisse Thybulle (ankle): OUT
ORL - Wendell Carter (foot), Chuma Okeke (knee): Questionable
Cole Anthony (oblique), Markelle Fultz (toe), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
POR - Drew Eubanks (back): Questionable
Keon Johnson (hip), Gary Payton (abdomen), Damian Lillard (calf): OUT
NYK - Cam Reddish (groin), Derrick Rose (toe), Mitchell Robinson (knee): Questionable
BOS - JD Davidson (anke): Questionable
Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT
ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT
HOU - Bruno Fernando (knee): Questionable
Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT
BKN - Yuta Watanabe (hamstring), T.J. Warren (foot): OUT
IND - Andrew Nembhard (knee), Isaiah Jackson (ankle): Questionable
Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT
WAS - Bradley Beal (quadriceps), Rui Hachimura (ankle), Johnny Davis (groin), Monte Morris (ankle): Questionable
Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
MIA - Bam Adebayo (knee), Haywood Highsmith (hip): Probable
Gabe Vincent (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal), Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Duncan Robinson (ankle): Questionable
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee): OUT
CLE - Caris LeVert (ankle), Kevin Love (thumb): Questionable
Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT
MIL - Khris Middleton (wrist): Questionable
Joe Ingles (knee): OUT
LAL - Anthony Davis (back), Juan Toscano-Anderson (back): Probable
LeBron James (thigh): Questionable
Patrick Beverley (suspension): OUT
SAS - Zach Collins (leg), Jordan Hall (finger): Questionable
Josh Richardson (ankle): Questionable
Blake Wesley (knee): OUT
CHI - Javonte Green (back): Probable
Goran Dragic (neck): Doubtful
Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT
OKC - Mike Muscala (finger): OUT
NOP - Trey Murphy (foot): Questionable
E.J. Liddell (knee), C.J. McCollum (COVID-19): OUT
MEM - Desmond Bane (toe), Danny Green (knee), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
DET - Killian Hayes (calf), Jaden Ivey (knee), Hamidou Diallo (illness): Questionable
Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Stewart (toe), Saddiq Bey (ankle): OUT
PHX - Jae Crowder (not injury-related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Landry Shamet (concussion), Chris Paul (heel): OUT
UTA - Leandro Bolmaro (concussion): Questionable
Rudy Gay (finger), Mike Conley (leg), Johnny Juzang (wrist): OUT
GSW - Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT
DEN - Nikola Jokic (hip): Probable
Ish Smith (calf), Michael Porter (heel): Questionable
Bones Hyland (illness), Collin Gillespie (leg), Jeff Green (knee): OUT
LAC - Paul George (hamstring), Luke Kennard (calf), Kawhi Leonard (ankle): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Trae Young, Hawks ($10,000) at Rockets
Young has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up an NBA-second-highest 116.0 points per game. They also allow an average 13.2 three-pointers, which ranks sixth worst in the league. Young averages 27.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists and has topped 43 DK points in the last four games with a high of 60.3.
Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,500) vs. Kings
Brown averages 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He notched 31 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals for 46 DK points in his last outing, which marked the fourth time in the last five he produced at least 25. Brown should have an advantage at home against the Kings, who give up an average of 116.8 points while allowing opponents to shoot 49.5 percent from the field.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,100) at Thunder
DeRozan averages 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals and has gone over 43 DK points in the last four games, with a peak of 59 in his last outing. He goes up against the Thunder, who give up an average of 118.3 points, which is second-most in the league. They also allow opponents 26.7 free-throw attempts a night, which should benefit DeRozan as he's proficient at getting to the line.
Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($7,900) at Warriors
Markkanen should do well against the Warriors, who give up the sixth-most points to opposing small forwards and power forwards. They also allow an average of 117.4 points and 11.6 offensive rebounds.
Myles Turner, Pacers ($7,400) vs. Nets
Turner averages 18.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.8 blocks and is coming off a big game where he generated 55.8 DK points, which is the third time he exceeded 50 this season. He has a favorable matchup against the Nets, who give up a league-worst average of 12.5 offensive rebounds.
Expected Chalk
Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,900) at Spurs
Davis is going up against the Spurs and their league-high 120.7 points against while allowing opponents to shoot 50.9 percent from the field. They also give up an average of 26.3 points per game to opposing centers. Davis averages 26.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.7 steals, including a massive showing in the last outing where he totaled 84.8 DK points. Keep an eye on his status as he's listed as probable with lower back tightness, though he's played through that tag for most of the year.
Value Picks
Thomas Bryant, Lakers ($3,800) at Spurs
Bryant has been productive in limited minutes off the bench the last three games. He managed a high of 27.8 DK points in his second outing and is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds.
Tari Eason, Rockets ($4,000) vs. Hawks
Eason is coming off a strong effort where he delivered a career-high 19 points with eight rebounds, an assist and three steals for a total of 37 DK points. He's also averaging 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games and faces a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up a lot of rebounds.
Quentin Grimes, Knicks ($3,500) vs. Trail Blazers
Grimes is expected to pick up his third consecutive start. He logged more than 30 minutes in both of the back-to-back starts and generated a high of 30.3 DK points in the first of the two. He should do well against the Trail Blazers' shorthanded backcourt.
Amir Coffey, Clippers ($3,200) vs. Nuggets
Coffey got the start in the last game and impressed with 13 points, three rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes. He's up for another increased role with the Clippers still depleted.
Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,600) at Warriors
Sexton is up for a third straight start. He turned in 36 DK points over 35 minutes the last time out and will have to keep it going against the Warriors' top-tier backcourt.