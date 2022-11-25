NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIN (-5) at CHA, O/U: 226

PHI at ORL (-2.5), O/U: 213.5

POR at NYK (-4.5), O/U: 219

SAC at BOS (-7.5), O/U: 237.5

ATL (-7.5) at HOU, O/U: 232.5

BKN (-2.5) at IND, O/U: 232.5

WAS at MIA (-3), O/U: 212

CLE at MIL (-4), O/U: 217.5

LAL (-3.5) at SAS, O/U: 232.5

CHI (-2.5) at OKC, O/U: 233.5

NOP at MEM (-2.5), O/U: 227.5

DET at PHX (-12.5), O/U: 226.5

UTA at GSW (-8), O/U: 240

DEN (-3.5) at LAC, O/U: 218.5

Injuries to Monitor

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Taurean Prince (shoulder): OUT

CHA - Gordon Hayward (shoulder), Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable

Cody Martin (quadriceps), LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT

PHI - Jaden Springer (quadriceps): Questionable

Tyrese Maxey (foot), Joel Embiid (foot), James Harden (foot), Matisse Thybulle (ankle): OUT

ORL - Wendell Carter (foot), Chuma Okeke (knee): Questionable

Cole Anthony (oblique), Markelle Fultz (toe), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

POR - Drew Eubanks (back): Questionable

Keon Johnson (hip), Gary Payton (abdomen), Damian Lillard (calf): OUT

NYK - Cam Reddish (groin), Derrick Rose (toe), Mitchell Robinson (knee): Questionable

BOS - JD Davidson (anke): Questionable

Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT

HOU - Bruno Fernando (knee): Questionable

Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT

BKN - Yuta Watanabe (hamstring), T.J. Warren (foot): OUT

IND - Andrew Nembhard (knee), Isaiah Jackson (ankle): Questionable

Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT

WAS - Bradley Beal (quadriceps), Rui Hachimura (ankle), Johnny Davis (groin), Monte Morris (ankle): Questionable

Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

MIA - Bam Adebayo (knee), Haywood Highsmith (hip): Probable

Gabe Vincent (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal), Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Duncan Robinson (ankle): Questionable

Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee): OUT

CLE - Caris LeVert (ankle), Kevin Love (thumb): Questionable

Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT

MIL - Khris Middleton (wrist): Questionable

Joe Ingles (knee): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (back), Juan Toscano-Anderson (back): Probable

LeBron James (thigh): Questionable

Patrick Beverley (suspension): OUT

SAS - Zach Collins (leg), Jordan Hall (finger): Questionable

Josh Richardson (ankle): Questionable

Blake Wesley (knee): OUT

CHI - Javonte Green (back): Probable

Goran Dragic (neck): Doubtful

Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

OKC - Mike Muscala (finger): OUT

NOP - Trey Murphy (foot): Questionable

E.J. Liddell (knee), C.J. McCollum (COVID-19): OUT

MEM - Desmond Bane (toe), Danny Green (knee), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

DET - Killian Hayes (calf), Jaden Ivey (knee), Hamidou Diallo (illness): Questionable

Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Stewart (toe), Saddiq Bey (ankle): OUT

PHX - Jae Crowder (not injury-related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Landry Shamet (concussion), Chris Paul (heel): OUT

UTA - Leandro Bolmaro (concussion): Questionable

Rudy Gay (finger), Mike Conley (leg), Johnny Juzang (wrist): OUT

GSW - Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT

DEN - Nikola Jokic (hip): Probable

Ish Smith (calf), Michael Porter (heel): Questionable

Bones Hyland (illness), Collin Gillespie (leg), Jeff Green (knee): OUT

LAC - Paul George (hamstring), Luke Kennard (calf), Kawhi Leonard (ankle): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($10,000) at Rockets

Young has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up an NBA-second-highest 116.0 points per game. They also allow an average 13.2 three-pointers, which ranks sixth worst in the league. Young averages 27.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists and has topped 43 DK points in the last four games with a high of 60.3.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,500) vs. Kings

Brown averages 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He notched 31 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals for 46 DK points in his last outing, which marked the fourth time in the last five he produced at least 25. Brown should have an advantage at home against the Kings, who give up an average of 116.8 points while allowing opponents to shoot 49.5 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,100) at Thunder

DeRozan averages 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals and has gone over 43 DK points in the last four games, with a peak of 59 in his last outing. He goes up against the Thunder, who give up an average of 118.3 points, which is second-most in the league. They also allow opponents 26.7 free-throw attempts a night, which should benefit DeRozan as he's proficient at getting to the line.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($7,900) at Warriors

Markkanen should do well against the Warriors, who give up the sixth-most points to opposing small forwards and power forwards. They also allow an average of 117.4 points and 11.6 offensive rebounds.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($7,400) vs. Nets

Turner averages 18.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.8 blocks and is coming off a big game where he generated 55.8 DK points, which is the third time he exceeded 50 this season. He has a favorable matchup against the Nets, who give up a league-worst average of 12.5 offensive rebounds.

Expected Chalk

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,900) at Spurs

Davis is going up against the Spurs and their league-high 120.7 points against while allowing opponents to shoot 50.9 percent from the field. They also give up an average of 26.3 points per game to opposing centers. Davis averages 26.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.7 steals, including a massive showing in the last outing where he totaled 84.8 DK points. Keep an eye on his status as he's listed as probable with lower back tightness, though he's played through that tag for most of the year.

Value Picks

Thomas Bryant, Lakers ($3,800) at Spurs

Bryant has been productive in limited minutes off the bench the last three games. He managed a high of 27.8 DK points in his second outing and is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Tari Eason, Rockets ($4,000) vs. Hawks

Eason is coming off a strong effort where he delivered a career-high 19 points with eight rebounds, an assist and three steals for a total of 37 DK points. He's also averaging 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games and faces a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up a lot of rebounds.

Quentin Grimes, Knicks ($3,500) vs. Trail Blazers

Grimes is expected to pick up his third consecutive start. He logged more than 30 minutes in both of the back-to-back starts and generated a high of 30.3 DK points in the first of the two. He should do well against the Trail Blazers' shorthanded backcourt.

Amir Coffey, Clippers ($3,200) vs. Nuggets

Coffey got the start in the last game and impressed with 13 points, three rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes. He's up for another increased role with the Clippers still depleted.

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,600) at Warriors

Sexton is up for a third straight start. He turned in 36 DK points over 35 minutes the last time out and will have to keep it going against the Warriors' top-tier backcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.