NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 25

NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 25

November 25, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIN (-5) at CHA, O/U: 226

PHI at ORL (-2.5), O/U: 213.5

POR at NYK (-4.5), O/U: 219

SAC at BOS (-7.5), O/U: 237.5

ATL (-7.5) at HOU, O/U: 232.5

BKN (-2.5) at IND, O/U: 232.5

WAS at MIA (-3), O/U: 212

CLE at MIL (-4), O/U: 217.5

LAL (-3.5) at SAS, O/U: 232.5

CHI (-2.5) at OKC, O/U: 233.5

NOP at MEM (-2.5), O/U: 227.5

DET at PHX (-12.5), O/U: 226.5

UTA at GSW (-8), O/U: 240

DEN (-3.5) at LAC, O/U: 218.5

Injuries to Monitor  

MIN - Kyle Anderson (back): Questionable  
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Taurean Prince (shoulder): OUT

CHA - Gordon Hayward (shoulder), Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable
Cody Martin (quadriceps), LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT      

PHI - Jaden Springer (quadriceps): Questionable
Tyrese Maxey (foot), Joel Embiid (foot), James Harden (foot), Matisse Thybulle (ankle): OUT   

ORL - Wendell Carter (foot), Chuma Okeke (knee): Questionable
Cole Anthony (oblique), Markelle Fultz (toe), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT     

POR - Drew Eubanks (back): Questionable 
Keon Johnson (hip), Gary Payton (abdomen), Damian Lillard (calf): OUT    

NYK - Cam Reddish (groin), Derrick Rose (toe), Mitchell Robinson (knee): Questionable       

BOS - JD Davidson (anke): Questionable 
Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT    

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT   

HOU - Bruno Fernando (knee): Questionable 
Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT 

BKN - Yuta Watanabe (hamstring), T.J. Warren (foot): OUT    

IND - Andrew Nembhard (knee), Isaiah Jackson (ankle): Questionable
Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT  

WAS - Bradley Beal (quadriceps), Rui Hachimura (ankle), Johnny Davis (groin), Monte Morris (ankle): Questionable
Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT     

MIA - Bam Adebayo (knee), Haywood Highsmith (hip): Probable
Gabe Vincent (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal), Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Dewayne Dedmon (foot),  Duncan Robinson (ankle): Questionable 
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee): OUT  

CLE - Caris LeVert (ankle), Kevin Love (thumb): Questionable 
Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT      

MIL - Khris Middleton (wrist): Questionable 
Joe Ingles (knee): OUT     

LAL - Anthony Davis (back), Juan Toscano-Anderson (back): Probable
LeBron James (thigh): Questionable 
Patrick Beverley (suspension): OUT     

SAS - Zach Collins (leg), Jordan Hall (finger): Questionable
Josh Richardson (ankle): Questionable
Blake Wesley (knee): OUT  

CHI - Javonte Green (back): Probable 
Goran Dragic (neck): Doubtful
Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT    

OKC - Mike Muscala (finger): OUT   

NOP - Trey Murphy (foot): Questionable 
E.J. Liddell (knee), C.J. McCollum (COVID-19): OUT

MEM - Desmond Bane (toe), Danny Green (knee), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT   

DET - Killian Hayes (calf), Jaden Ivey (knee), Hamidou Diallo (illness): Questionable 
Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Stewart (toe), Saddiq Bey (ankle): OUT     

PHX - Jae Crowder (not injury-related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Landry Shamet (concussion), Chris Paul (heel): OUT 

UTA - Leandro Bolmaro (concussion): Questionable
Rudy Gay (finger), Mike Conley (leg), Johnny Juzang (wrist): OUT   

GSW - Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT    

DEN - Nikola Jokic (hip): Probable 
Ish Smith (calf), Michael Porter (heel): Questionable
Bones Hyland (illness), Collin Gillespie (leg), Jeff Green (knee): OUT  

LAC - Paul George (hamstring), Luke Kennard (calf), Kawhi Leonard (ankle): Questionable  

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($10,000) at Rockets 

Young has a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up an NBA-second-highest 116.0 points per game. They also allow an average 13.2 three-pointers, which ranks sixth worst in the league. Young averages 27.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists and has topped 43 DK points in the last four games with a high of 60.3.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,500) vs. Kings 

Brown averages 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He notched 31 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals for 46 DK points in his last outing, which marked the fourth time in the last five he produced at least 25. Brown should have an advantage at home against the Kings, who give up an average of 116.8 points while allowing opponents to shoot 49.5 percent from the field. 

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,100) at Thunder 

DeRozan averages 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals and has gone over 43 DK points in the last four games, with a peak of 59 in his last outing. He goes up against the Thunder, who give up an average of 118.3 points, which is second-most in the league. They also allow opponents 26.7 free-throw attempts a night, which should benefit DeRozan as he's proficient at getting to the line. 

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($7,900) at Warriors 

Markkanen should do well against the Warriors, who give up the sixth-most points to opposing small forwards and power forwards. They also allow an average of 117.4 points and 11.6 offensive rebounds. 

Myles Turner, Pacers ($7,400) vs. Nets 

Turner averages 18.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.8 blocks and is coming off a big game where he generated 55.8 DK points, which is the third time he exceeded 50 this season. He has a favorable matchup against the Nets, who give up a league-worst average of 12.5 offensive rebounds.

Expected Chalk 

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,900) at Spurs 

Davis is going up against the Spurs and their league-high 120.7 points against while allowing opponents to shoot 50.9 percent from the field. They also give up an average of 26.3 points per game to opposing centers. Davis averages 26.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.7 steals, including a massive showing in the last outing where he totaled 84.8 DK points. Keep an eye on his status as he's listed as probable with lower back tightness, though he's played through that tag for most of the year. 

Value Picks

Thomas Bryant, Lakers ($3,800) at Spurs

Bryant has been productive in limited minutes off the bench the last three games. He managed a high of 27.8 DK points in his second outing and is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds. 

Tari Eason, Rockets ($4,000) vs. Hawks 

Eason is coming off a strong effort where he delivered a career-high 19 points with eight rebounds, an assist and three steals for a total of 37 DK points. He's also averaging 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games and faces a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up a lot of rebounds. 

Quentin Grimes, Knicks ($3,500) vs. Trail Blazers

Grimes is expected to pick up his third consecutive start. He logged more than 30 minutes in both of the back-to-back starts and generated a high of 30.3 DK points in the first of the two. He should do well against the Trail Blazers' shorthanded backcourt. 

Amir Coffey, Clippers ($3,200) vs. Nuggets 

Coffey got the start in the last game and impressed with 13 points, three rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes. He's up for another increased role with the Clippers still depleted. 

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,600) at Warriors 

Sexton is up for a third straight start. He turned in 36 DK points over 35 minutes the last time out and will have to keep it going against the Warriors' top-tier backcourt. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
Dan Bruno
Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
