NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 21

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at CLE (-2.5), O/U: 224

ORL at IND (-7), O/U: 226.5

GSW at NOP, O/U:

BOS (-6) at CHI, O/U: 227.5

POR at MIL (-8.5), O/U: 214.5

MIA at MIN, O/U:

NYK at OKC (-2.5), O/U:

UTA at LAC, O/U:

Injuries to Monitor

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT

CLE - Dean Wade (knee), Kevin Love (thumb), Caris LeVert (ankle): Questionable

Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT

ORL - Wendell Carter (foot): Questionable

Moritz Wagner (foot), Cole Anthony (oblique), Markelle Fultz (toe), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Paolo Banchero (ankle): OUT

IND - Andrew Nembhard (knee): Questionable

Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT

GSW - Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT

NOP - Zion Williamson (foot): Probable

Trey Murphy (foot): Questionable

E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT

BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

POR - Keon Johnson (hip), Gary Payton (abdomen), Damian Lillard (calf): OUT

MIL - Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), Wesley Matthews (hamstring): OUT

MIA - Gabe Vincent (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal), Tyler Herro (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle): Questionable

Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee), : OUT

NYK - Cam Reddish (groin), Derrick Rose (toe): Questionable

OKC - Darius Bazley (ankle), Tre Mann (back), Isaiah Joe (knee), Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle): OUT

UTA - Rudy Gay (finger), Mike Conley (knee): OUT

LAC - Paul George (knee): Questionable

Luke Kennard (calf): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,000) vs. Knicks

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game, and he exceeded 58 DK points in three of the last four games. He is coming off a quieter outing but should be able to excel against the Knicks, who give up an average of 115.3 points per game, which is 10th most in the league. The Knicks also give up a league-high 14.3 three-pointers per game.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,200) vs. Warriors

Ingram averages 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He topped 35 DK points in seven of nine games since returning from a four-game absence. He has a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who face the second night of a back-to-back. The Warriors also give up an average of 117.4 points per game, which is third most in the league.

Forwards/Centers

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($7,600) vs. Heat

Edwards has a favorable matchup against the Heat, who are shorthanded and facing the second night of a back-to-back. He scored at least 25 points in three of the last four games, with a high of 35. He also went over 40 DK points in three of the last four, with a high of 63. Edwards averages 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,400) at Thunder

Randle generated more than 40 DK points in five of the last eight games, with a high of 63.3 DK points last Wednesday. He averages 21.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and should be able to keep rolling against the Thunder, who give up the fourth most points per game and a league-high in rebounds per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,400) vs. Trail Blazers

Antetokounmpo is coming off back-to-back double-doubles. He totaled more than 50 DK points in six of his last 10 games, with five over 60, and a high of 74.5. He needs to come up big to help his team bounce back from a frustrating loss and should have success against the Trial Blazers, who allow opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 50.5 percent from the field, which is sixth most in the league.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,600) at Bulls

Tatum has an advantageous matchup against the Bulls, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.8 from the field, which is sixth highest in the league. They also allow opponents to shoot 38.6 percent from deep, which is third highest in the league. Tatum averages 30.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, and he generated more than 45 DK points in eight of the last 10 games, with two over 60.

Value Picks

Larry Nance, Pelicans ($4,800) vs. Warriors

Nance surpassed 20 DK points in the last four games, including three over 30. He has a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who give up an average of 11.7 offensive rebounds per game, which is sixth most in the league.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($3,900) vs. Heat

Anderson continues to provide good all-around play off the bench, averaging 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 22 minutes per game over the last four games. He has an advantage against the Heat's shorthanded lineup and could see extra playing time if his squad is able to run up the score early.

Malik Beasley, Jazz ($4,600) at Clippers

Beasley scored a season-high 29 points in his last game and dropped 27 in the game prior. He has an opportunity to keep the momentum going as he should see added playing time while the Jazz deal with injuries.

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,400) at Clippers

Sexton is expected to start in place of Mike Conley. He averages 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 22 minutes per game and has come off the bench for all but one game this season. He logged 29.5 DK points in the one start.

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($4,900) at Bulls

Brogdon logged 18 DK points in his return from a four-game absence. He averages 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, and he topped 20 DK points in eight of his last 10 games. He has a favorable matchup against the Bulls, who give up an average of 14.8 turnovers per game, which is 10th most in the league.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.