NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
POR at CLE (-8), O/U: 216.5
MIN (-1) at IND, O/U: 235
PHI at CHA (-4.5), O/U: 214.5
SAC at ATL (-5.5), O/U: 238.5
DAL at BOS (-4.5), O/U: 218.5
WAS at MIA (-1.5), O/U: 211.5
BKN at TOR (-3), O/U: 221.5
CHI at MIL (-7), O/U: 220
NOP (-7) at SAS, O/U: 232
DEN (-2.5) at OKC, O/U: 230
DET at UTA (-11.5), O/U: 230
LAC at GSW (-9), O/U: 222.5
Injuries to Monitor
POR - Josh Hart (ankle): Probable
Keon Johnson (hip), Gary Payton (abdomen), Damian Lillard (calf): OUT
CLE - Dean Wade (knee): Probable
Kevin Love (thumb): Questionable
Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee), Caris LeVert (ankle): OUT
MIN - Kyle Anderson (back), Jordan McLaughlin (calf): Questionable
IND - Andrew Nembhard (knee), Isaiah Jackson (foot): Questionable
Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT
PHI - Matisse Thybulle (ankle): Questionable
Tyrese Maxey (foot), Joel Embiid (foot), James Harden (foot), Jaden Springer (quadriceps): OUT
CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps), LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT
ATL - De'Andre Hunter (illness): Probable
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT
DAL - Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder): Questionable
Maxi Kleber (back): Doubtful
BOS - Jayson Tatum (ankle): Questionable
Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT
WAS - Bradley Beal (quadriceps), Rui Hachimura (ankle), Monte Morris (ankle): Questionable
Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
MIA - Bam Adebayo (knee), Haywood Highsmith (hip): Probable
Gabe Vincent (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal), Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Dewayne Dedmon (foot): Questionable
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle): OUT
BKN - Yuta Watanabe (hamstring): Questionable
T.J. Warren (foot): OUT
TOR - Scottie Barnes (knee), Justin Champagnie (back), Dalano Banton (ankle): Questionable
Pascal Siakam (groin), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT
CHI - Goran Dragic (shoulder): Probable
Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT
MIL - Khris Middleton (wrist): Questionable
Joe Ingles (knee): OUT
NOP - Trey Murphy (foot): Doubtful
E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT
SAS - Zach Collins (leg): Probable
Jakob Poeltl (knee): Questionable
Josh Richardson (ankle): Doubtful
Blake Wesley (knee): OUT
DEN - Bones Hyland (illness), Ish Smith (calf): Questionable
Collin Gillespie (leg), Jeff Green (knee): OUT
OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle), Mike Muscala (finger): OUT
DET - Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Stewart (toe), Saddiq Bey (ankle): OUT
UTA - Rudy Gay (finger), Mike Conley (leg): OUT
LAC - Paul George (knee), Luke Kennard (calf), Kawhi Leonard (ankle): Questionable
GSW - Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,500) vs. Timberwolves
Haliburton leads the league with 10.7 assists per game. He also averages 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, and he logged five double-doubles in the last seven games, going over 40 DK points in each. He has a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who allow opponents to score an average of 14.1 three-pointers per game, which is second most in the league.
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,200) vs. Trail Blazers
Mitchell is averaging 29.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals over his last 10 games. He topped 45 DK points seven times over that span, with two occasions in which he topped 60. He has a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers who give up an average of 15.0 turnovers per game, which is ninth most in the league. The Trail Blazers will also be missing Damian Lillard, meaning Mitchell will be matched up against rookie, Shaedon Sharpe.
Forwards/Centers
Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,100) vs. Pistons
Markkanen has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up an average of 118.0 points per game, which is third most in the league. They also allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.3 percent from the field, which is fourth most in the league. Additionally, the Pistons face the second night of a back-to-back and are shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,300) at Spurs
Williamson has an advantageous matchup against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 120.3 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot a league-high of 50.6 percent from the field. He averages 22.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He was quiet in the last game, which marked his first game back from a three-game absence, but prior to that he topped 35 DK points in seven of 10 games, with a high of 51.8.
Myles Turner, Pacers ($7,300) vs. Timberwolves
Turner is averaging 17.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.6 blocks over the last five games, topping 34 DK points four times over that span. He has to step up in a tough matchup against the Timberwolves' frontcourt, however he should be able to take advantage, as they give up an average of 12.0 offensive rebounds per game, which is third most in the league.
Expected Chalk
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,200) vs. Nuggets
Gilgeous-Alexander has a favorable matchup against the Nuggets, who face the second night of a back-to-back. The Nuggets also allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.0 percent from the field, which is third highest in the league. The Thunder point guard averages 31.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. He surmounted 45 DK points four of the last five games, including three over 58.
Value Picks
Nick Richards, Hornets ($4,100) vs. 76ers
Richards averages 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He is coming off back-to-back double-doubles, going over 25 DK points in both games. He has a favorable matchup against the 76ers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and also on the second night of a back-to-back.
Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,500) at Spurs
Jones is averaging 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, and he topped 16 DK points four times, with a high of 34.8. He has an advantageous matchup against the Spurs who give up an average of 16.7 turnovers per game, which is second most in the league.
Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,900) vs. Mavericks
Williams has started the last eight games and is averaging 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists over that span. He topped 20 DK points in five of the last six games, including a high of 40.
Grayson Allen, Bucks ($4,600) vs. Bulls
Allen is averaging 10.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists over the last 10 games, topping 30 DK points in two of his last four outings. He should be able to get his offense rolling against the Bulls, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 38.5 percent from the field, which is third most in the league.
Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,400) vs. Pistons
Sexton is up for his second consecutive start, as the Jazz remain without Mike Conley. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons' struggling defense and shorthanded backcourt. Sexton averages 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 22 minutes per game, but he should see extra minutes thanks to his starting role.