Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Mobley won't play Sunday against the Pacers due to low back soreness.

Mobley recorded a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Knicks on Friday, and the star forward, who earned an All-Star nod for the first time in his career this season, won't be available for the season finale. That way, he'll end his breakout year with averages of 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.9 steals per game across 71 contests. Mobley will have almost an entire week to rest before the start of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on April 19.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now