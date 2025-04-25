Franz Wagner News: Flirts with triple-double

Wagner finished with 32 points (11-27 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 7-12 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 95-93 win over the Celtics in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Wagner led from the front, falling just short of a triple-double as the Magic edged out the Celtics to stay alive in the series. Despite having lost the first two games, Wagner has been arguably the most consistent player throughout the series, averaging 26.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.