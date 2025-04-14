Franz Wagner News: Removed from injury report

Wagner (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

After missing Sunday's regular-season finale against Atlanta, Wagner will return to the floor Tuesday to get the Play-In Tournament underway in Orlando. The rising star has played well as of late, averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 27.3 percent from beyond the arc over the last 10 games.