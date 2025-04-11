Fred VanVleet Injury: Won't play Friday

VanVleet (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.

VanVleet has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss a second straight game. It's unclear if the veteran point guard will suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Nuggets, as the Rockets have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Reed Sheppard should handle an increased role in VanVleet's absence.