Fred VanVleet headshot

Fred VanVleet Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

VanVleet (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.

VanVleet has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss a second straight game. It's unclear if the veteran point guard will suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Nuggets, as the Rockets have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Reed Sheppard should handle an increased role in VanVleet's absence.

Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets
