Garrett Temple News: Plays nine minutes in return

Temple (personal) tallied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in nine minutes Friday in the Raptors' 118-109 win over the Jazz.

After he was away from the team for its last five games while tending to a personal matter, Temple was available Friday in the front end of a back-to-back set. Though he hadn't played in coach's decisions in the Raptors' prior nine games before his recent five-game absence, Temple was called upon to play some light minutes off the bench Friday since Toronto had ruled out eight players due to injury or rest and then had Ja'Kobe Walter (quadricep) exit the game for good in the third quarter. Toronto will likely get RJ Barrett (rest) back for Saturday's game against the Wizards, so Temple could end up moving back out of the rotation.