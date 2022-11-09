NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
DAL at ORL, O/U:
DEN at IND, O/U:
POR at CHA, O/U:
UTA at ATL, O/U:
DET at BOS, O/U:
NYK at BKN, O/U:
HOU at TOR, O/U:
NOP at CHI, O/U:
PHX at MIN, O/U:
MEM at SAS, O/U:
MIL at OKC, O/U:
LAL at LAC, O/U:
CLE at SAC, O/U:
Injuries to Monitor
DAL - Tim Hardaway (hip): Questionable
Davis Bertans (knee), Christian Wood (knee): OUT
ORL - Paolo Banchero (ankle), Kevon Harris (ribs): Questionable
Cole Anthony (oblique), Moritz Wagner (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
DEN - Zeke Nnaji (ankle), Ish Smith (calf): Doubtful
Collin Gillespie (leg): OUT
IND - Aaron Nesmith (foot): Questionable
Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT
POR - Justise Winslow (ankle), John Butler (finger), Jerami Grant (ankle), Damian Lillard (calf), Jusuf Nurkic (thigh), Anfernee Simons (foot): Probable
Keon Johnson (hip): Questionable
Gary Payton (abdomen), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT
CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps): Questionable
LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT
UTA - Jarred Vanderbilt (groin): Questionable
ATL - Trae Young (leg): Questionable
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT
DET - Alec Burks (foot): Questionable
Marvin Bagley (knee): Doubtful
BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT
NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot): Questionable
Mitchell Robinson (knee): OUT
BKN - Yuta Watanabe (ankle), T.J. Warren (foot), Kyrie Irving (suspension): OUT
HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Bruno Fernando (knee): OUT
TOR - Justin Champagnie (back): Questionable
Pascal Siakam (groin), Khem Birch (knee): OUT
NOP - Larry Nance (knee): Questionable
Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee), Garrett Temple (personal): OUT
CHI - Andre Drummond (shoulder): Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee), Coby White (quadriceps): OUT
PHX - Chris Paul (heel), Duane Washington (personal): Questionable
Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Ish Wainright (personal): OUT
MEM - Steven Adams (ankle): Questionable
Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
SAS - Doug McDermott (ankle): Questionable
Blake Wesley (knee), Zach Collins (leg): OUT
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable
Jrue Holiday (ankle): Doubtful
Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), AJ Green (nose): OUT
OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder): Questionable
LAL - LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (back): Probable
Lonnie Walker (illness): Questionable
Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb): OUT
LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT
CLE - Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT
SAC - Malik Monk (groin): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,100) at Spurs
Morant has a favorable matchup against the Spurs who are giving up 120.6 points per game, which is second most in the league. They are also allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 50.8 percent from the field. Morant averages 28.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, and he surpassed 40 DK points in seven of 10 games played.
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,300) at Kings
Mitchell is thriving with his new team, averaging 31.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He went over 45 DK points in seven of nine games played, with a high of 69.3. He has an advantageous matchup against the Kings who are giving up an average of 116.8 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot 49.7 percent from the field, which is third highest in the league.
Forwards/Centers
Paul George, Clippers ($10,200) vs. Lakers
George topped 40 DK points in five straight games, including one outing where he generated 75.3 DK points, with 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, six steals and two blocks. His ability to impact both ends of the floor leads to more opportunity to stuff the stat sheet. He should be able to come up big against a Lakers team that is giving up 116.3 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot 46.3 percent from the field.
Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($7,300) vs. Grizzlies
Johnson averages 23.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He exceeded 30 DK points in all 10 games played, including four where he topped 40. He has a favorable matchup against a shorthanded Grizzlies' frontcourt.
Bobby Portis, Bucks ($6,800) at Thunder
Portis brings great energy off the bench and delivers a strong effort on both ends of the floor. He is up for additional playing time as the Bucks remain shorthanded. He averages 13.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists, with a minimum of 24.8 DK points and a high of 44.8 through 10 games. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder who are giving up a league-high 50.4 rebounds per game.
Expected Chalk
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,300) vs. Pistons
Tatum topped 45 DK points in nine of 10 games, including four over 55. He averages 31.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. He should be able to excel against the Pistons who are giving up 117.5 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field. The Pistons also give up the third most rebounds per game.
Value Picks
Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($3,600) vs. Jazz
Okongwu averages 8.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 20 minutes per game. He totaled 24 DK points in the last game, which marked the seventh time in eight games he went over 15. He has a good opportunity against the Jazz who are giving up the fourth most offensive rebounds per game.
Obi Toppin, Knicks ($3,800) at Nets
Toppin has seen an uptick in playing time over the last four games, going over 19 DK points three times. He has a favorable matchup against the Nets who are giving up 12.0 offensive rebounds per game, which is seventh most in the league.
Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,300) vs. Pistons
Williams averages 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, and he topped 20 DK points in three of the last five games. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons' sub-par defense.
Cameron Payne, Suns ($4,300) at Timberwolves
After a two-game absence, Payne logged 23 DK points in the last game. He averages 9.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 17.5 minutes per game. He should be able to get his shot going from long range, as the Timberwolves allow opponents to shoot an average of 37 percent from deep.
Derrick White, Celtics ($4,000) vs. Pistons
White finished with 12 DK points in the last two games, but he went over 20 in the two games prior. He averages 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26 minutes per game. He has come off the bench in the last two outings, which should put him in an advantageous position against the Pistons' second unit.