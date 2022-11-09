NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at ORL, O/U:

DEN at IND, O/U:

POR at CHA, O/U:

UTA at ATL, O/U:

DET at BOS, O/U:

NYK at BKN, O/U:

HOU at TOR, O/U:

NOP at CHI, O/U:

PHX at MIN, O/U:

MEM at SAS, O/U:

MIL at OKC, O/U:

LAL at LAC, O/U:

CLE at SAC, O/U:

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Tim Hardaway (hip): Questionable

Davis Bertans (knee), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

ORL - Paolo Banchero (ankle), Kevon Harris (ribs): Questionable

Cole Anthony (oblique), Moritz Wagner (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

DEN - Zeke Nnaji (ankle), Ish Smith (calf): Doubtful

Collin Gillespie (leg): OUT

IND - Aaron Nesmith (foot): Questionable

Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT

POR - Justise Winslow (ankle), John Butler (finger), Jerami Grant (ankle), Damian Lillard (calf), Jusuf Nurkic (thigh), Anfernee Simons (foot): Probable

Keon Johnson (hip): Questionable

Gary Payton (abdomen), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT

CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps): Questionable

LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT

UTA - Jarred Vanderbilt (groin): Questionable

ATL - Trae Young (leg): Questionable

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT

DET - Alec Burks (foot): Questionable

Marvin Bagley (knee): Doubtful

BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

NYK - Quentin Grimes (foot): Questionable

Mitchell Robinson (knee): OUT

BKN - Yuta Watanabe (ankle), T.J. Warren (foot), Kyrie Irving (suspension): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Bruno Fernando (knee): OUT

TOR - Justin Champagnie (back): Questionable

Pascal Siakam (groin), Khem Birch (knee): OUT

NOP - Larry Nance (knee): Questionable

Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee), Garrett Temple (personal): OUT

CHI - Andre Drummond (shoulder): Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee), Coby White (quadriceps): OUT

PHX - Chris Paul (heel), Duane Washington (personal): Questionable

Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Ish Wainright (personal): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (ankle): Questionable

Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

SAS - Doug McDermott (ankle): Questionable

Blake Wesley (knee), Zach Collins (leg): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable

Jrue Holiday (ankle): Doubtful

Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), AJ Green (nose): OUT

OKC - Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder): Questionable

LAL - LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (back): Probable

Lonnie Walker (illness): Questionable

Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT

CLE - Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT

SAC - Malik Monk (groin): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,100) at Spurs

Morant has a favorable matchup against the Spurs who are giving up 120.6 points per game, which is second most in the league. They are also allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 50.8 percent from the field. Morant averages 28.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, and he surpassed 40 DK points in seven of 10 games played.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,300) at Kings

Mitchell is thriving with his new team, averaging 31.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He went over 45 DK points in seven of nine games played, with a high of 69.3. He has an advantageous matchup against the Kings who are giving up an average of 116.8 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot 49.7 percent from the field, which is third highest in the league.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, Clippers ($10,200) vs. Lakers

George topped 40 DK points in five straight games, including one outing where he generated 75.3 DK points, with 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, six steals and two blocks. His ability to impact both ends of the floor leads to more opportunity to stuff the stat sheet. He should be able to come up big against a Lakers team that is giving up 116.3 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot 46.3 percent from the field.

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($7,300) vs. Grizzlies

Johnson averages 23.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He exceeded 30 DK points in all 10 games played, including four where he topped 40. He has a favorable matchup against a shorthanded Grizzlies' frontcourt.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($6,800) at Thunder

Portis brings great energy off the bench and delivers a strong effort on both ends of the floor. He is up for additional playing time as the Bucks remain shorthanded. He averages 13.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists, with a minimum of 24.8 DK points and a high of 44.8 through 10 games. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder who are giving up a league-high 50.4 rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,300) vs. Pistons

Tatum topped 45 DK points in nine of 10 games, including four over 55. He averages 31.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. He should be able to excel against the Pistons who are giving up 117.5 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field. The Pistons also give up the third most rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($3,600) vs. Jazz

Okongwu averages 8.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 20 minutes per game. He totaled 24 DK points in the last game, which marked the seventh time in eight games he went over 15. He has a good opportunity against the Jazz who are giving up the fourth most offensive rebounds per game.

Obi Toppin, Knicks ($3,800) at Nets

Toppin has seen an uptick in playing time over the last four games, going over 19 DK points three times. He has a favorable matchup against the Nets who are giving up 12.0 offensive rebounds per game, which is seventh most in the league.

Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,300) vs. Pistons

Williams averages 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, and he topped 20 DK points in three of the last five games. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons' sub-par defense.

Cameron Payne, Suns ($4,300) at Timberwolves

After a two-game absence, Payne logged 23 DK points in the last game. He averages 9.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 17.5 minutes per game. He should be able to get his shot going from long range, as the Timberwolves allow opponents to shoot an average of 37 percent from deep.

Derrick White, Celtics ($4,000) vs. Pistons

White finished with 12 DK points in the last two games, but he went over 20 in the two games prior. He averages 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26 minutes per game. He has come off the bench in the last two outings, which should put him in an advantageous position against the Pistons' second unit.

