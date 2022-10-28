NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 28

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

As is customary for a Friday night, we have a sizable slate with 11 games that will provide us more than enough options to build lineups and differentiate in tournaments. However, the injury report is quite lengthy and contains plenty of big names, lending some uncertainty for various players.

Slate Overview

Atlanta Hawks (-6.5) at Detroit Pistons (+6.5) (O/U: 228.5 points)

Charlotte Hornets (-1.5) at Orlando Magic (+1.5) (O/U: 220.0 points)

Cleveland Cavaliers (+6.5) at Boston Celtics (-6.5) (O/U: 218.0 points)

Indiana Pacers (+5.5) at Washington Wizards (-5.5) (O/U: 228.5 points)

Philadelphia 76ers (-1) at Toronto Raptors (+1) (O/U: 213.0 points)

New York Knicks (+6) at Milwaukee Bucks (-6) (O/U: 223.0 points)

Los Angeles Lakers (+7.5) at Minnesota Timberwolves (-7.5) (O/U: 229.5 points)

Chicago Bulls (-4.5) at San Antonio Spurs (+4.5) (O/U: 229.0 points)

Utah Jazz (+8.5) at Denver Nuggets (-8.5) (O/U: 229.0 points)

Houston Rockets (+4) at Portland Trail Blazers (-4) (O/U: 222.5 points)

With so many matchups to choose from, it's no surprise there's a bit of everything in terms of projected totals and point spreads. While there's nothing forecasted above 230 points, the abundance of those with expected scoring in the mid-to-high-220s still leaves us with a very appealing DFS environment. And given the talent on the floor in games such as Pacers-Wizards and Lakers-Timberwolves, those could well exceeded offensive expectations.

Injury Situations to Monitor

NOTE: Injury reporting is especially fluid in the NBA, where the status of multiple players can change during the course of a day. Therefore, although the following is a foundation for the latest injury report as of the time the article is written, check back throughout the course of the day with RotoWire for the latest news regarding the status of all players on that night's slate, including those carrying injury designations that aren't listed in this section.

Anthony Davis, LAL (back): QUESTIONABLE

Davis has typically been sporting a probable designation due to back tightness this season, but his downgrade to questionable does warrant monitoring. If he were to sit, LeBron James would likely be the biggest beneficiary in terms of usage while Damian Jones would likely see more minutes.

LeBron James, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

James is fully expected to play through his usual probable tag and could be up for even more usage than usual if Davis can't go.

Damian Lillard, POR (calf): OUT

In Lillard's absence, the remainder of the starting five should see even more usage than usual while Shaedon Sharpe could move into a lead point guard role.

Brandon Ingram, NOP (concussion): OUT

With Ingram out, the usage of the remainder of the Pelicans' starting five should be elevated and Devonte' Graham or Garrett Temple could draw a start at two-guard.

CJ McCollum, NOP (hand): QUESTIONABLE

If McCollum can't play, Devonte' Graham could shift over to point guard and start.

Zion Williamson, NOP (hip/back): QUESTIONABLE

Should Williamson sit out, Larry Nance could start at power forward and a bump in usage would be in line for the remainder of the starting five.

Terry Rozier, CHA (ankle): DOUBTFUL

In Rozier's likely absence, Kelly Oubre may start at shooting guard.

Other notable injuries:

Kevin Porter, HOU (quadriceps): PROBABLE

LaMelo Ball, CHA (ankle): OUT

Darius Garland, CLE (eye): OUT

Khris Middleton, MIL (wrist): OUT

Zach LaVine, CHI (injury management): QUESTIONABLE

Russell Westbrook, LAL (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

Jaden Ivey, DET (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Devin Vassell, SAN (knee): OUT

Michael Porter, DEN (back): QUESTIONABLE

Alperen Sengun, HOU (illness): PROBABLE

Cole Anthony, ORL (oblique): OUT

Jalen Suggs, ORL (ankle): OUT

Herbert Jones, NOP (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Collin Sexton, UTA (oblique): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have seven players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800), Nikola Jokic ($11,500), Anthony Davis ($10,800), Jayson Tatum ($10,500), LeBron James ($10,300), James Harden ($10,200) and Joel Embiid ($10,000).

Antetokounmpo is off to his usual torrid start already averaging 63.6 FD points per game and coming off his most productive effort yet - a 43-point, 14-rebound double-double against the Nets on Wednesday.

Jokic just exploded for a season-high 69.1 FD points across 34 minutes versus the Lakers, which marks his second effort over 60 FD this season.

Davis will have to overcome his questionable designation due to back tightness. But if he plays, he'll be looking to build on back-to-back 60-FD tallies in a matchup against Rudy Gobert that hasn't been prohibitive thus far (58.8 FD per game allowed to centers).

Tatum already has a pair of outings over 50 FD points and comes into Friday with plenty of rest after last seeing action on Monday.

James dipped to 35.9 FD points in his most recent matchup, but he'd racked up 48 to 60.6 to start the campaign and could be due for even more usage if Davis is out or limited.

Harden notched his first tally of under 47 FD points in his most recent game, but he's still averaging 52.4 FD this season.

Embiid put up 39.5 FD points in the same matchup and has been a bit less productive than his five-figure salary would imply.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Pascal Siakam, TOR ($9,600)

Siakam posted 44.5 FD points against these same Sixers on Wednesday and hasn't registered under 42.7 FD yet.

Dejounte Murray, ATL ($9,500)

Murray has essentially been as productive as backcourt mate Trae Young and is averaging 48.4 FD points, which should keep his popularity high Friday.

Trae Young, ATL ($9,400)

Young is coming off his best all-around game of the season Wednesday in which he produced 49.6 FD points against the same Pistons squad he'll face Friday.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($9,200)

Mitchell has opened his Cavs tenure averaging 48.6 FD points, which should keep him in plenty of lineups.

Anfernee Simons, POR vs. HOU ($7,400)

Simons carried a 26.9 percent usage rate and 33.4 FD points per 36 minutes with Lillard off the floor last season and faces a Rockets team vulnerable to opposing backcourt players.

Key Values

Jusuf Nurkic, POR vs. HOU ($6,800)

Nurkic generated a 25.4 percent usage rate and averaged 44.5 FD points per 36 minutes with Damian Lillard off the floor last year, with the latter missing Friday with a calf injury. Nurkic has been a bit up and down to start, but is still averaging a solid 31.7 FD thus far, and his production should naturally increase with more offensive responsibility. And while the Rockets have shown improved defense against centers early on, they're still giving up the eighth-highest offensive efficiency in the paint (60.8 percent), an area of the floor where over 70.0 percent of Nurkic's scoring has originated from the last three seasons.

Trey Murphy, NOP at PHO ($5,600)

Murphy has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign that includes an average of 27.3 FD points per game and 62.9 percent shooting, including 68.4 from three-point range. While that level of efficiency is naturally unsustainable over the long run, Murphy should have plenty of opportunity to deliver a strong return on salary once again Friday with Brandon Ingram (concussion) already ruled out and CJ McCollum (hand), Herbert Jones (knee) and Zion Williamson (hip/back) questionable. Murphy would even draw another start at small forward if Jones sits, making him a potential bargain at this salary.

Ayo Dosunmu, CHI at SA ($5,400)

Dosunmu continues to turn in solid performances as the starting point guard, most recently with 35.3 FD points against the Pacers on Wednesday night after 33.2 versus the Celtics on Monday. The second-year guard has shot 51.0 percent - including 45.0 from three-point range - and will be in a favorable matchup Friday night against a Spurs side that's given up the third-highest offensive efficiency to point guards (32.6 percent), along with 58.4 FD points per game to the position. San Antonio is also allowing 13 made threes per home outing to further boost Dosunmu's prospects.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dennis Smith, CHA at ORL ($6,800); Bobby Portis, MIL vs. NY ($5,500)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.