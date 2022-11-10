DraftKings NBA - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL (-3.5) at WAS, O/U: 208.5

PHI at ATL (-1) , O/U: 222.5

CHA at MIA (-11), O/U: 214.5

POR at NOP (-6), O/U: 224.5

The Wizards, 76ers and Heat have the advantage of facing opponents who are on the second night of back-to-backs. The Trail Blazers-Pelicans matchup features two teams on the second night of a back-to-back.

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Davis Bertans (knee): Questionable

Christian Wood (knee): OUT

WAS - Taj Gibson (neck): Questionable

Delon Wright (hamstring), Bradley Beal (COVID-19): OUT

PHI - James Harden (foot): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT

CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT

MIA - Tyler Herro (ankle), Caleb Martin (quadriceps): Questionable

Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal): OUT

POR - Jerami Grant (ankle), Keon Johnson (hip), Jusuf Nurkic (thigh): Questionable

Gary Payton (abdomen), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT

NOP - Larry Nance (knee), Garrett Temple (personal): Questionable

Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,200) at Hawks

Maxey is coming off one of his quieter outings of the season, where he scored less than 20 points for only the fourth time in 11 games. He averages 23.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, and he has a season-high of 65.5 DK points. He has an opportunity to pad his stats at the foul line against the Hawks who give up the third most free-throw attempts per game.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,700) vs. Trail Blazers

Ingram delivered 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes on Wednesday, which marked the third time in the last four games that he scored more than 20 points. He has a significant size advantage over the Trail Blazers' backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

Kelly Oubre, Hornets ($6,400) at Heat

Oubre logged 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal on Wednesday night, going over 27 DK points for the seventh time in 12 games. He should be able to keep up the strong play against the Heat who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.1 percent from the field, including 38.1 percent from deep.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($9,100) vs. Hornets

Butler surpassed 33 DK points in all nine games played. He averages 20.9 points on 46 percent shooting, 6.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who are one of the worst rebounding teams in the league.

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($8,500) vs. Mavericks

Porzingis averages 19.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 31 minutes per game. He topped 30 DK points in nine of 11 games, including two over 50. He should be able to get his offense rolling against a Mavs team that is allowing opponents to shoot over 47 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($10,900) at Hawks

Embiid has an advantageous matchup against the Hawks, who are giving up 47.6 rebounds per game, which is fifth most in the league. He logged 55.5 DK points in his last game upon returning from a three-game absence. He should be able to keep rolling as he has been dominant all season, averaging 28.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. He also has more of a load to carry in the absence of James Harden.

Value Picks

Maxi Kleber, Mavs ($3,400) at Wizards

Kleber is up for extra playing time without Christian Wood in the lineup. Kleber averages 4.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 26 minutes per game. He generated more than 13 DK points in five of nine games, including a high of 23.5.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,800) vs. Trail Blazers

Jones surpassed 25 DK points in the last three games, with a high of 39.2 DK points from 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals. He has a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers who are giving up an average of 16.3 turnovers per game, which is second most in the league.

Corey Kispert, Wizards ($3,300) vs. Mavericks

Kispert is up for his third consecutive start in place of Bradley Beal. He topped 13 DK points in the last two games, averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.5 minutes.

Will Barton, Wizards ($4,100) vs. Mavericks

Barton is up for a boost in the absence of Bradley Beal. He averages 8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 24 minutes per game. He went over 20 DK points in four of 11 games, with a high of 32.

Aaron Holiday, Hawks ($3,400) vs. 76ers

Holiday is averaging 5.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20 minutes per game. He logged more than 20 minutes in the last three games and topped 13 DK points in each, with a high of 17. He has a favorable matchup against the Sixers' shorthanded backcourt.

