Garrett Temple headshot

Garrett Temple News: Remains out for personal reasons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Temple remains out for Friday's game against the Bulls due to personal reasons.

The veteran guard remains away from the team, and his next chance to rejoin the club arrives Sunday in Orlando. With that said, Temple has logged a mere 3.9 minutes per game over 17 appearances with the Raptors in 2024-25, so his absence shouldn't have a noticeable effect on Toronto's rotation.

Garrett Temple
Toronto Raptors
