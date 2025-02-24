Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Dealing with corneal abrasion

Yabusele has officially been diagnosed with corneal abrasion in one eye and is dealing with swelling in his other eye, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Yabusele left the game at the beginning of the second half after getting hit in the face, and did not end up returning. He ended his night without scoring (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), but added a rebound, an assist and a steal through 13 minutes. His situation is worth monitoring, as he may not be available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks. With Joel Embiid (knee) also uncertain for Wednesday, look to Andre Drummond and Adem Bona to fill the center position for the time being.