Isaiah Joe News: Career-best night from outside

Joe closed with a season-high 32 points (11-15 FG, 10-14 3Pt), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 145-111 win over the Jazz.

The 10 three-pointers were a career high for Joe, who was making his second straight start as the Thunder let their usual starters heal up ahead of the playoffs. The 25-year-old wing could be in line for another start Sunday against New Orleans in OKC's regular-season finale, but he'll be a volatile DFS option if he does -- in his first start Wednesday, Joe scored just five points on 2-for-8 shooting, including 1-for-6 from beyond the arc.