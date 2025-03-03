NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

GSW at CHA: Warriors 7-3 in last 10 games; Hornets on six-game slide

POR at PHI: Trail Blazers 11-20 on road; 76ers 1-9 in last 10 games

WAS at MIA: Wizards 3-7 in last 10 games; Heat 3-7 in last 10 games

ATL at MEM: Hawks on two-game slide; Grizzlies 22-8 at home

HOU at OKC: Rockets 17-12 on road; Thunder on three-game win streak

SAC at DAL: Kings on three-game win streak; Mavericks 19-12 at home

DET at UTA: Pistons 9-1 in last 10 games; Jazz 3-7 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

CHA - Miles Bridges (illness): Questionable

POR - Deandre Ayton (calf), Jerami Grant (knee): OUT

PHI - Paul George (groin), Kelly Oubre (illness): Questionable; Kyle Lowry (hip): OUT

WAS - Jordan Poole (elbow): OUT

MIA - Davion Mitchell (quadriceps), Andrew Wiggins (ankle): Questionable; Jaime Jaquez (ankle): Doubtful; Nikola Jovic (hand), Kel'el Ware (knee): OUT

ATL - Vit Krejci (back), Larry Nance (knee), Georges Niang (illness): OUT

MEM - Santi Aldama (calf), Ja Morant (shoulder): Questionable

HOU - Steven Adams (ankle), Dillon Brooks (knee), Tari Eason (leg), Alperen Sengun (back), Amen Thompson (shoulder): Questionable; Fred VanVleet (ankle): OUT

OKC - Isaiah Joe (back): OUT

SAC - Domantas Sabonis (hamstring): OUT

DAL - Daniel Gafford (knee), Anthony Davis (thigh), Dereck Lively (ankle), Caleb Martin (hip), P.J. Washington (ankle): OUT

DET - Isaiah Stewart (back): Questionable; Tobias Harris (personal): OUT

UTA - Collin Sexton (ankle): Questionable; John Collins (back): Doubtful; Jordan Clarkson (foot), Lauri Markkanen (back): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,800) vs. Wizards

Herro topped the 20-point mark in three straight games and is averaging 25.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 10 appearances. He faces an excellent opportunity to stand out against the Wizards, who give up the league's sixth-most points and sixth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing point guards.

Zach LaVine, Kings ($7,800) at Mavericks

LaVine is finding his groove with the Kings, averaging 25.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including two with over 50 DK points. He should keep up the strong play with a matchup against the Mavericks, who are missing four of their best rim-protectors.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($8,100) vs. Rockets

Williams amassed 65.0 DK points in his last outing, with a season-high 41 points, to go with six rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block. He is averaging 22.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 10 outings, including six with at least 40 DK points. He is likely to stand out once again with a matchup against the Rockets, who are dealing with a handful of injury trouble at the wing.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,000) vs. Hawks

Jackson poured in a season-high 42 points in the last game and is averaging 22.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.9 blocks across 10 outings, including three with more than 40 DK points. He is likely to come up with strong production against the Hawks, who give up the league's most points and seventh-most rebounds to opposing power forwards.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,400) vs. Wizards

Adebayo topped 40 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals over five outings. He is likely to shine with a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points and third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,100) at Jazz

Cunningham is averaging 23.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 76.3 DK points. He is up for an ideal opportunity to stand out with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points and most assists per game to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors ($5,900) at Hornets

Podziemski is up for a seventh consecutive start after averaging 13.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals over the last six games. He faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who do not do a great job of limiting opponents' three-point shooting, and he should continue to chip in across the stat sheet as he has in all 16 of his starts this season.

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers ($6,200) at 76ers

Sharpe averaged 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last five games, including a high of 57.5 DK points in a win over the Jazz, where he delivered a season-best 36-point scoring performance. He is likely to keep up the strong play with a matchup against the 76ers, who are giving up the league's highest shooting percentage to opponents.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($5,300) at Jazz

Thompson came up with five steals in back-to-back games before finishing without a steal in the most recent outing, which marked the first time in 18 games that he finished without at least one steal. He has a fantastic chance to restart his defensive streak against the Jazz, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's most turnovers per game.

Value Picks

Haywood Highsmith, Heat ($3,600) vs. Wizards

Highsmith topped 20 DK points in two of the last three outings and is averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks over that span. He is up for increased playing time in the absence of Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic, and he should do well against the Wizards, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Zach Edey, Grizzlies ($4,900) vs. Hawks

Edey topped 30 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 8.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over five outings. He faces a great opportunity to thrive against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers and the league's fifth-most points in the paint.

