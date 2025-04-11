Jabari Smith Injury: Will be sidelined Friday
Smith (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss a second straight game. It's unclear if he'll return to action for Sunday's regular-season finale, as the Rockets already have the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference locked up. In Smith's absence, Cam Whitmore is a candidate for increased usage.
