Jabari Smith News: Good to go for Game 1

Smith (groin) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Game 1 against the Warriors on Sunday.

Smith missed the final three games of the regular season due to left groin soreness, but he's been cleared to play in Sunday's playoff opener against Golden State. After returning from a right hand fracture following the All-Star break, Smith averaged 12.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 29.0 minutes per game.