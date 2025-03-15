Jabari Walker Injury: Not playing Sunday
Walker (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Walker entered concussion protocol Friday after injuring his head during Wednesday's loss to the Knicks. He'll have to clear the league's protocol before returning, with his next opportunity being Monday against the Wizards. Kris Murray and Robert Williams (knee) should see an increase to their minutes while Walker is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now