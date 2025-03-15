Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jabari Walker headshot

Jabari Walker Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Walker (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Walker entered concussion protocol Friday after injuring his head during Wednesday's loss to the Knicks. He'll have to clear the league's protocol before returning, with his next opportunity being Monday against the Wizards. Kris Murray and Robert Williams (knee) should see an increase to their minutes while Walker is sidelined.

Jabari Walker
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now