Jabari Walker News: Double-doubles in win

Walker produced 20 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Saturday's 141-88 victory over the Hornets.

Walker had his best game of the season, recording his first double-double, revisiting the form we caught glimpses of last season. This game was over at half time, meaning Walker was able to see additional run down the stretch. While we shouldn't expect to see numbers like this moving forward, there is a chance he could step into a larger role as the season draws to a close, should the coaching staff opt to ease back on their starters.